Igniting Love and Laughter with Vibrant Hip Hop and R&B: Pluto Gone Inspires with New Music
With fascinating new EP, “Heaven Sent”, Pluto Gone showcases a unique palette of song writing and composition, winning hearts and soulsKEY LARGO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Up-and-coming musical prodigy, Pluto Gone is sending ripples in the music industry with a powerful new EP titled, ‘Heaven Sent’. A collection of 5 enriching musical compositions, Pluto Gone’s newest drop is an impassioned delivery full of messages of love and peace.
Weaving heartfelt song writing together with catchy, intoxicating rhythms, Pluto Gone beautifully captures the essence of his music and themes. ‘Heaven Sent’ includes the tracks, “How do I”, “How”, “No Opps”, “Tell me how”, and others that exude a refreshing sense of originality in the genre.
A Hip-Hop artist with a mission in mind, 28-year-old Pluto Gone has been making music for a little over 10 years. Armed with an infectious charisma, diligent drive, and unparalleled focus, Pluto Gone hopes to perform in front of large audiences one day and hopes to be celebrated by a crowd that appreciates his wonderful melodies.
“I’m all about peace, love, and laughter. I love writing and recording great music. I travel the world to allow different cultures to hear my side of music and to create melodies that are unheard of,” says the artist regarding his music and inspirations.
Despite being born with asthma which makes it hard for the budding artist to hold a note, Pluto Gone has continued to follow his heart and burning passion for music.
Check out, stream, and download Pluto Gone’s stunning new musical compositions on Spotify and other official music platforms. Follow the artist on Instagram and Facebook for updates on new drops and contact through email for interviews, reviews and collaborations.
Hailing from Virginia, born in Virginia Beach and raised in Norfolk, Pluto Gone is a talented and gifted singer and song writer. Music has been a part of the young artist’s life ever since he could first understand sound. Pluto credits his mother for being a major inspiration in his musical career, as she is the one who taught him how to sing. He also counts icons such as Michael Jackson, Chris Brown and his own father as inspiring forces that urged him to never give up on what he loves to do.
The eclectic artist’s musical journey began after he penned down his first poem in 5th grade which led him into writing music for himself. For Pluto Gone, more than the sound of music, it is the feeling of releasing one’s inner sound through words that is always a truly moving experience.
According to the artist, ‘Pluto Gone’ is more than just a name, it represents the state of “being somewhere but your mind is elsewhere in order to think of a way out of hard life”. PG also refers to praising God and being hopeful that he will one day be amidst the greats of music, despite his lung afflictions.
