NoiseAware Introduces CrowdControl for Elevated-Occupancy Detection
The award-winning hospitality-tech solution adds privacy-safe crowd prevention to its platform for short-term rentals.
We’re excited to give our customers a powerful tool to uncover over-occupancy at their properties, and mitigate the damages, complaints and costs that can result from crowds.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneering noise monitoring platform NoiseAware has launched CrowdControl—a new feature that allows customers to view short-term-rental property occupancy levels alongside noise levels.
— Kevin Locraft, CEO, NoiseAware
Available to all NoiseAware customers who own or manage single-family vacation-rental homes, CrowdControl uses an adaptive algorithm to detect unusual increases in occupancy that may signal an unauthorized crowd is gathering.
CrowdControl joins NoiseAware’s growing list of in-stay monitoring features, which include privacy-safe noise monitoring, and AutoResolve—an automated guest messaging solution that resolves 90% of noise issues without host intervention or added labor cost. The enhanced suite of services gives property owners and managers deeper insight than ever before into what is happening at their rentals between guest check-in and check-out, without compromising guest privacy. The feature is part of NoiseAware’s ongoing campaign to enable more responsible renting practices, and support balanced, sensible short-term-rental regulation.
“We’re excited to give our customers a powerful tool to uncover over-occupancy at their properties, and mitigate the damages, complaints and costs that can result from crowds,” said NoiseAware CEO Kevin Locraft. “With the launch of CrowdControl, we’re advancing our mission to empower short-term-rental operators while protecting guest privacy, and advancing the short-term-rental industry’s sustainability as a whole.”
To enable CrowdControl, NoiseAware customers simply need to opt in to the feature from their existing account. Once CrowdControl is enabled, NoiseAware's noise sensor becomes an occupancy sensor, too, and users can see occupancy data charted alongside noise data on their NoiseAware dashboard. Users also can choose to receive an alert when their noise and occupancy sensor detects elevated occupancy levels at the property, and can enable or disable CrowdControl for individual properties in their portfolio.
Natasha Garber
NoiseAware
+1 888-847-5538
marketing@noiseaware.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn