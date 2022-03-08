Noise Monitoring Technology Leader NoiseAware Names New CEO
Kevin Locraft joins from Expedia/Vrbo to lead expansion of the company’s tech-driven, property-protection solutions.
The industry is professionalizing and NoiseAware’s technology is key to the continued growth and sustainability of the short-term-rental market. I am excited to be joining this incredible team.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its aggressive growth plan and expansion into new hospitality segments, noise-resolution technology leader NoiseAware has tapped Kevin Locraft as CEO. Locraft joins the NoiseAware team after spending the past nine years growing Expedia/Vrbo’s short-term-rental (STR) business.
— Kevin Locraft
As Vice President of Partner Success, Locraft led Expedia’s ~400 person, STR-focused, acquisition and account-management organization. In addition to his ability to build and lead large teams, Locraft brings expertise in strategy, M&A, and business development.
“Kevin has been a longtime supporter of NoiseAware’s mission. Adding his industry expertise and executive leadership experience to further our category leadership was an obvious choice,” said NoiseAware Co-Founder Andrew Schulz.
Schulz co-created NoiseAware in 2015 to solve a growing threat to the rapidly accelerating STR industry: guest in-stay nuisances, starting with noise. NoiseAware’s privacy-safe technology proactively resolves noise-related issues that often lead to property damage, fines, injuries, and complaints.
Since 2015, NoiseAware has monitored over 3,000,000 stays on behalf of STR property managers, owners, and hosts across the globe, protecting their properties and profits so they can focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences. NoiseAware also partners with communities nationwide to incentivize owners and managers to protect their neighborhoods from noise-related disturbances, while advocating for fair and balanced regulation.
“The industry is professionalizing and NoiseAware’s technology is key to the continued growth and sustainability of the short-term-rental market. I am excited to be joining this incredible team,” said Locraft.
With Locraft’s arrival, Schulz will assume the role of Chief Growth Officer, to expand NoiseAware’s product portfolio. Locraft commented, “Watching Andrew for nearly seven years, I developed great respect and admiration for his ability to envision a new category and assemble the team to bring it to life. I am thrilled that he will continue to help us identify future areas for innovation and growth.”
About NoiseAware
NoiseAware helps keep neighbors happy and property owners profitable by automating the resolution for noise issues. The privacy-safe property monitoring platform saves short-term-rental property managers and hotel operators time and money, allowing them to optimize guest experience, property occupancy and revenue, and minimize hassle and expense. The company has protected more than 3,000,000 stays and has helped its clients save more than $105 million in lost rental revenue due to noise disturbances. NoiseAware protects profits and peace of mind for property managers by solving noise problems before they escalate, and helps create responsible guests, good neighbors, and community harmony. To learn more visit www.noiseaware.com.
Natasha Garber
NoiseAware
+1 310-770-2154
natasha@noiseaware.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other