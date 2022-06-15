WellLife Network Cypress Avenue Residence Opens, Bringing Wellness and Affordable Housing to Queens, NY
WellLife's mixed-use apartments increase the supportive housing capacity in NYC, helping people facing homelessness live more independently in the community.FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cypress Avenue, located in the diverse and multicultural neighborhood of Glendale, Queens, now has an attractive new addition to its neighborhood skyline, a 5-story, 66-unit apartment building. On June 9, 2022, WellLife Network officially opened its mixed-use housing apartment complex. This facility increases the supportive housing capacity in New York City and targets specific populations facing homelessness so that they may live more independently in the community.
On Behalf of the New York City Mayor's Office
“WellLife, in partnership with the New York City Department of Housing, Preservation, and Development (HPD) has created a model mixed-housing development for some of our most vulnerable residents in need of supportive services, as well as for New Yorkers who just need good and decent affordable housing.
We strongly encourage other developers to 'honor the call' to create affordable housing with amenities in communities that systematically have been on the fringes.
Kudos to WellLife and HPD for a job well done!"
Chaplain Ingrid Lewis-Martin Chief Advisor to Eric Adams, Mayor NYC
High-End Amenities Enhance Recovery
WellLife Network has assembled an expert team of family and housing specialists, peer support staff, and a program director who will work in tandem to refer each tenant to a variety of supportive services to ensure their success in the community.
The building has 24/7 front desk coverage and on-site support services. Research has shown that when support services are offered in a stable housing environment, individuals are better equipped to set and achieve personal goals.
The Need for Affordable Housing is Great in NYC
Forty units are reserved for individuals who face persistent homelessness. The remaining 26 units are reserved for individuals who meet low-income eligibility criteria. Some 25,000 applicants have applied for these 26 apartments, highlighting the great need for affordable housing in New York City.
Guest Speakers Laud WellLife's Vision for Wellness
During the opening ceremony, guests heard from representatives of the Mayor's Office and other city, state, and community leaders. Hon. Robert F. Holden, NYC Councilman, District 30, remarked, “Congratulations to WellLife! This apartment complex is a 'win-win' for your Agency and the Glendale neighborhood. WellLife has created a safe place to live and thrive. By creating affordable housing through this beautifully appointed building, you are investing in the future of people's lives."
Ahmed Tigani, Deputy Commissioner, NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development, noted, "Supportive housing is a bridge for helping the homeless achieve independence and a viable alternative to homelessness. By creating the Cypress Avenue Apartment complex, WellLife is a beacon for change. It should be lauded for its persistence and vision in breaking down silos to initiate safe and affordable housing."
A Joint Partnership
Sherry Tucker, CEO WellLife Network, praised the many partnerships that joined forces to create this magnificent structure. She noted, “The Cypress Avenue residence helps WellLife achieve its ongoing vision to create income-eligible, supportive, and affordable mixed-use housing developments that offer a safe and nurturing environment where all tenants feel a sense of belonging to a larger community.”
The building became a reality through a joint partnership among city, state, and private supporters. Funding for this project was made possible through the NYC Mayor’s Office, Hon. Eric Adams; New York City Department of Housing Preservation & Development, Adolfo Carrion, Jr. Commissioner; Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards; NYC Council member Robert F. Holden, District 30; Community Board 5, Chairman Vincent Arcuri, Jr. and District Manager Gary Giordano; The Richman Group; Corporation for Supportive Housing (CSH); and Merchants Bank. WellLife Network is proud to partner with CSD Housing, LLC, a leader in building affordable housing communities, Artemis Development, and CGMR Compliance Partners, LLC. The design of this contemporary structure was created by Urban Architectural Initiative (UAI) in conjunction with Monica Lopez Architect, LLC and contracted by Briarwood/L. Riso & Sons Co., Inc. Legal services were provided by Barclay Damon LLP, Levy Stopol & Camelo, LLP, and Sheldon Lobel PC.
A Commitment to Excellence in Supportive Housing
The opening of the Cypress Avenue residence highlights WellLife's commitment to providing safe, beautiful, and affordable housing to New York's most at-risk populations. The strength and vibrancy of our communities can be found in every individual and family we help. Each day we dedicate ourselves to finding new and better ways to assist the most vulnerable in our community to become more vibrant and independent. We welcome your support and partnership to help us achieve this goal.
About WellLife Network
WellLife Network, a health and human services non-profit, offers a broad network of services throughout New York City and Long Island. It provides residential and other services to adults and children with mental illness and intellectual/developmental disabilities; counsels and coordinates services for children recovering from sexual trauma and mental health challenges; provides addiction recovery and prevention services, and trains and finds employment opportunities for veterans and others returning to the workforce. WellLife Network is one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York.
