Forbes Names WellLife Network One of "America's Best-In-State Employers - 2022"
Survey Ranks WellLife Network One of New York State’s Best Health Care and Social Services Employers
As Co-Chairperson of the Board of Directors, I am impressed with the professionalism and passion of our staff and on receiving the Forbes 2022 America’s Best-In-State Employers Award.”FLUSHING, NY, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Forbes names WellLife Network to its list of America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022.
— Jeffrey FinkleBoard Co-Chairperson
America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 were identified through an independent survey taken by approximately 70,000 American employees working for companies with at least 500 workers in the United States. Only 101 companies were selected from New York State to represent the best of 25 business sectors. Fourteen of the organizations named were from the Healthcare and Social Services Sector, including WellLife Network.
“As Co-Chairperson of the Board of Directors, I am impressed with the professionalism and passion of our staff and on receiving the Forbes 2022 America’s Best-In-State Employers,” said Jeffrey Finkle. “I have spoken with our staff and know firsthand of their passion for helping the most vulnerable in our society. Their dedication helps ensure that our services are patient-centered and quality-based for the 2,500 children and adults we serve daily throughout New York City and Long Island.”
Brian Regan, Co-Chairperson, WellLife Board stated, "This is quite an honor and a testament to WellLife's goal of pursuing excellence in the health and human services sector. We are elated to share our ranking with 14 other well-respected New York organizations, including New York-Presbyterian Hospital, NYU Langone Health, Northwell Health, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Hospital for Special Surgery, and the United Nations, to name a few."
Employees from across New York were polled, as well as corporate partners. Employees were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their employers to friends and family and were also prompted to evaluate other employers in their respective industries.
WellLife Network's Culture Makes the Difference
WellLife Network stands out as a company that builds a culture of caring, commitment, and extraordinary generosity towards its employees and the broader community. The ratings took into account WellLife Network's employee benefits, community involvement, caring relationships among staff, exceptional investment in employee development, encouragement of work-life balance, innovative leadership initiatives, family-friendly options, special programs recognizing veterans, and more.
Offering a Broad Range of Health and Human Services
WellLife Network, a New York-based non-profit, offers its broad network of health and human services throughout New York City and Long Island. It provides services to adults and children with mental health challenges and intellectual/developmental disabilities; counsels and coordinates services for children who have behavioral health challenges and have faced trauma; offers substance use recovery and prevention services, and assists adults and children with coordinating their care. In addition, WellLife Network is also one of the largest regional providers of residential services in New York.
WellLife Is Committed to Investing in Staff Development and Excellence
"We are committed to continuing our investment in staff, their training, and well-being," said Sherry Tucker, CEO, WellLife Network. "WellLife is a great place to work and develop a career. We foster caring relationships among people and that helps us to be more effective in changing the lives of the more than 25,000 individuals and families we serve each year."
"At WellLife we ask staff to show kindness to others, so we can 'be the change' for others to notice. We also provide each of our staff members with the opportunity to feel valued, heard, and seen. This open dialogue encourages each staff member to provide their best efforts," remarked Tucker.
Employees Are Empowered to Succeed in the Workplace
Elizabeth Lewis, a Program Manager for Residential Services, is a dedicated employee who has worked for WellLife for more than seventeen years. According to Elizabeth, “WellLife Network gives me the opportunity to make a difference and be a meaningful force in creating a lasting impact on the individuals and families I serve. "
"WellLife provides the resources and expertise to allow each of my staff members to grow and enhance their professional skills. With the experience and knowledge I have gained on the job, I have grown emotionally and spiritually while building a connection to support my community, family, and myself. I consider myself lucky to be a part of the WellLife family."
