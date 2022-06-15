Numly launches two new features on its platform, NumlyEngage™, to simplify the Manager-led Coaching Experience
Numly launches two new features on its platform, NumlyEngage™, to simplify the Manager-led Coaching Experience
We are all visual learners to some degree. When you add videos to the Learning Journey, we fire all cylinders with engagement, effectiveness, authenticity, and inspired thinking.”BELLEVUE , WASHINGTON , USA, June 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Engaged employees are those who are involved in, enthusiastic about and committed to work, and their workplace. Engaged employees are invested in their workplace, want it to succeed, and will even go the extra mile for it. According to Gallup, only 15% of employees who do not meet with their managers regularly are engaged, but managers who regularly meet their employees almost tripled their level of engagement.
— Tilmin Hudson, Vice President of WW Sales - Numly, Inc.
Regular check-ins help increase employee engagement, improve productivity, and reduce employee turnover. Numly is introducing two new features to help simplify the experience for both managers and employees on its Coaching platform, NumlyEngage™.
One of them is, the Manager Console, which is a dashboard specifically designed for managers to track every direct report's Coaching and Learning progress at a glance, with real-time data, and check-in session information. The Manager can set to-do’s and objectives for each of his/her direct reports, tailoring it to help them improve their performance and accomplish the next goal, in an iterative manner. Light-weight goal setting is key to managing Learning and Coaching pathways for all users on the Numly platform.
Numly is also introducing Video-based coaching challenges, which will transform the traditional learning and training experience into something more innovative and engaging . An Executive Sponsor or a Coach can assign an Interactive Video Challenge and in response, the learner(s) can record or upload a video response to the Interactive Challenge. For instance, a salesperson can upload a video recording of his/her practice pitch for direct group feedback. Coaches can also enable live comments and tagging for these video coaching sessions, making it easier for users to work and learn on-the-go.
“I am thrilled about Numly’s new Interactive Video Learning features. I know that leaders/managers need to view exactly how presentations and pitches are made in order to give precise feedback to Sales Reps and Product Leaders", says John Harnisher, Vice President of People Analytics, Numly, Inc.
"Numly has added a solution for Leaders who manage geographically diverse teams, within the new hybrid work world. We are all visual learners to some degree. When you add videos to the Learning Journey, we fire all cylinders with engagement, effectiveness, authenticity, and inspired thinking", says Tilmin Hudson, Vice President of WW Sales, Numly, Inc.
Take our 60-Day Pilot and provide the people managers in your organization an opportunity to improve their Leadership and Power Skills, and become more confident and effective coaches for their teams.
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™, Inc. is the provider of NumlyEngage™, a Next-Generation, Coaching Network and Upskilling Platform for critical skills that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for enterprise customers, especially in the new normal of the hybrid work environments. Numly’s mission is to build Winning Teams with Continuous Coaching, Career Pathing, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections. NumlyEngage™ features built-in coaching programs, curated learning content, as well as integrations with third-party learning management systems, offering a Next-Gen Learning and Coaching Experience for its customers. Learn more about Numly at www.numly.io
About NumlyEngage™
NumlyEngage™ is a Next-Gen, Coaching and Upskilling (B2B) SaaS Platform for critical skills that accelerates employee engagement, performance, and growth for enterprises. Numly’s platform helps companies to improve employee engagement through Manager-led and Expert Coaching, Critical Skills Development, and People Connections via a privacy-first, enterprise coaching network.
Divyanshu Kulkarni - Associate Product Manager.
Numly™, Inc.
+1 408-641-3687
contact@numly.io