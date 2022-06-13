QX Global Group Earns 2022 Great Place To Work Certification
EINPresswire.com/ -- QX Global Group, a leading Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company, is proud to announce that it has earned the 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience of working at the QX Global Group.
QX joins an esteemed list of companies as a Great Place to Work®, measured on qualities including trust, pride, and culture. The certification recognizes QX’s commitment to building a diverse, inclusive, and people-first culture.
QX team members contributed to an independently conducted survey to help inform the Great Place to Work Certification™. Survey highlights included a great sense of pride in QX, the ability to be oneself at work, and positive feelings about the company’s contribution to the community.
Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by both employees and employers and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience.
“This is a tremendous honour and I want to thank all the 2,500 members of the QX family who have designated QX as one of the best companies to work for. We are constantly challenging ourselves to create greater opportunities for everyone and I am grateful that our employees feel that we deserve this recognition.’ said Frank Robinson, QX’s Group CEO.
An in-depth assessment conducted by the Great Place To Work Institute tested QX’s values-based work culture. It was measured through the perceptions of its employees using the Great Place to Work® Trust Index© Employee Survey and through the Culture Brief© and Culture Audit©.
“Our cultural building blocks, based on our P.R.E.C.I.S.E. core values, beliefs, behaviours, and how we develop people, have been the foundation of our business for years. It’s an honour to be recognized on this list because of what our people say about their experiences of working at QX. I want to thank our people for the critical role they play in making QX a great place to work,’’, says Rachel Thomas, QX’s SVP of Employee Experience.
About QX Global Group
QX Global Group is a leading provider of business process management services. With over 17 years of accounting and recruitment process outsourcing experience, we help our clients unlock business value by improving process efficiencies and automation in the accounting and recruitment function to enable business transformation. We are based out of the UK with offices in the USA, Canada, Australia and India.
About Great Place to Work Certification™
Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.
About Great Place to Work®
Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.
