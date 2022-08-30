Gujarat Biotechnology University to drive biotechnology research and talent
GBU's intensive, innovation-oriented MSc programme with a strong laboratory component is aimed at creating the biotechnology entrepreneur, innovators, and researchers of tomorrow”GANDHINAGAR, GUJARAT, INDIA, August 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ● The world's first biotechnology university has welcomed its first batch of students to its MSc programmes.
— Senior Official Associated with GBU
● The university offers post-graduate and PhD programmes in five biotechnology domains - Plant, Animal, Environmental, Medical, and Industrial.
● GBU students will be independent and critical thinkers and will be offered research-based training embedded in the active translational research programmes of the faculty
● The Master’s programmes will be theme and challenge-led, focusing on skills for problem-solving and will offer transferable skills such as leadership, network building and communication
Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU), the world's first biotechnology university, is set to emerge as the country's leading destination for biotechnology research and postgraduate teaching. GBU welcomed its first cohort of students for its MSc programmes.
The university provides post-graduate and PhD programmes in five biotechnology domains - Plant Biotechnology, Animal Biotechnology, Environmental Biotechnology, Medical Biotechnology, and Industrial Biotechnology.
"GBU's intensive, innovation-oriented MSc programme with a strong laboratory component is aimed at creating the biotechnology entrepreneur, innovators, and researchers of tomorrow," said a senior official associated with the university.
The official added that GBU's unique collaboration with the University of Edinburgh (UoE) provides students with the unique opportunity to engage with a bespoke curriculum, learning by questioning established scientific knowledge, thinking laterally and drawing evidence-based conclusions. The GBU programme is designed for hands-on laboratory-based training with close guidance by a faculty advisor.
"GBU’s faculties are drawn from some of the leading biotechnology institutes in the country and the world. The university will accelerate Gujarat's ambition to be the world's knowledge centre for biotechnology," said the official.
Gujarat, home to leading pharma giants, a trendsetter in agriculture, and the birthplace of the white revolution has been at the forefront of advanced research in various fields. In February this year, the Gujarat government unveiled the Gujarat Biotechnology Policy 2022-27, which is likely to attract capital investment of over Rs 20,000 crore for the sector.
As biotechnology blossoms under the visionary leadership of the state government, it will call for a highly skilled workforce and researchers. GBU graduates will provide the sector with well-trained, independent, critical-thinking individuals who can focus on developing solutions in their respective fields.
Through its innovation-driven, research-oriented curricula, international collaboration, and state-of-the-art laboratories, GBU will lead from the front in transforming many cornerstones of Gujarat's economy. The varsity will contribute to globally competitive Gujarat-based biotechnology companies even as it works toward fulfilling its ambition of being the top R&D-focused institution in the world.
~ Ends ~
Gujarat Biotechnology University (GBU) is the world’s first biotechnology university near GIFT City, Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Funded by the Government of Gujarat’s Department of Science & Technology, GBU has a culture of excellence, innovation, and entrepreneurship at its core.
The University offers MSc (Res) and PhD programmes in five biotechnology domains with a strong translational focus on delivering biotech solutions for societal challenges. GBU also actively engages with the vibrant life science industry in Gujarat and across India.
In-depth collaboration with the world-leading University of Edinburgh (UoE) has resulted in a unique partnership that offers a UoE-designed progressive curriculum, visiting faculty, academic policies, and faculty development programmes.
GBU develops critical thinkers through research-based multidisciplinary training.
Clarence Lowden
Aakriti Promotions and Media
+91 99201 38973
clarence@aakritipromedia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Gujarat Biotechnology University - World's first Biotechnology University