For Immediate Release: June 13, 2022

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Senator Bill White Recognized as a 2022 Business Champion

JEFFERSON CITY – State Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, is proud to announce he has been recognized by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a 2022 Business Champion for his 100% pro-business voting record on workforce and economic development, investments in infrastructure and innovation.

“Equipping our small business owners with the policies, tools and opportunities they need to succeed benefits us all,” said Sen. White. “I am thankful for this recognition and will continue to advocate for a strong and supportive business climate in our state.”

The Missouri Chamber of Commerce’s Business Champion program applauds legislators who are committed to moving Missouri forward by supporting policies that help our businesses prosper and create more jobs. Senator White was one of only nine legislators who earned a 100% designation this year, based on his voting record on business and economic development issues.

To learn more about Sen. White and his legislation, please visit his website at senate.mo.gov/White.

###