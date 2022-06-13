Evolution Data Centres announces Sustainable Data Centre Charter
Partners with ENGIE Impact to ensure independent verification of their environmental commitment
This demonstrates our long-term commitment to sustainability and will ensure that we consider the environmental impact of every aspect of our data centre development and operation.”SINGAPORE, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evolution Data Centres (EvoDC) today announced their Sustainable Data Centre Charter. This defines a clear set of ambitious sustainability measures, against which their entire Data Centre Operations will be assessed, minimising carbon intensity and limiting water usage as the company develops in Asia.
— Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer of Evolution Data Centres
EvoDC’s carbon emissions target is 20 tonnes CO2/GWh (utilised IT load) by 2030. This compares with a staggering 1,263 tonnes CO2/GWh (utilised IT load) if no decarbonisation measures are taken.
To meet this goal, they have partnered with ENGIE Impact, a leader in sustainability transformation solutions, to create a sustainable data centre charter which sets out ambitious targets and a clear framework to measure performance against.
As transparency is critical, the company’s performance will be made available for independent assessment to track EvoDC’s progress and performance in five key areas: Carbon Emissions, Renewable Energy, Energy Efficiency, Green Buildings as well as Water and Waste Management.
“I’m delighted to announce our new Sustainability Charter. This demonstrates our long-term commitment to sustainability and will ensure that we consider the environmental impact of every aspect of our data centre development and operation. We have deliberately set ourselves ambitious targets and will be held to account by the annual publication of our performance.” said Darren Webb, Chief Executive Officer of EvoDC.
“In order to stay within the world's carbon budget to limit temperature rise to 1.5 degrees, it is imperative for large energy consumers such as data centres, to successfully transition to low carbon technologies. We are pleased to support EvoDC with their sustainability charter which sets out a clear decarbonisation roadmap for implementation across markets.", said Malavika Jain Bambawale, APAC Managing Director, ENGIE Impact.
Find out more about the EvoDC sustainability charter at https://evolutiondatacentres.com/sustainability
About Evolution Data Centres:
Headquartered in Singapore, Evolution Data Centres pte Ltd. was founded in 2021 with the strategic vision to become the next-generation, leading pan-Asian data centre platform, delivering digital infrastructure, reliably and sustainably, into high growth markets.
Registered address:
1 North Bridge Road, 18-03 High Street Centre, Singapore, 179094
About ENGIE:
ENGIE Impact delivers sustainability solutions and services to corporations, cities and governments across the globe. ENGIE Impact brings together a wide range of strategic and technical capabilities, to provide a comprehensive offer to support clients in tackling their complex sustainability challenges from strategy to execution. With 23 offices worldwide and headquarters in New York City, ENGIE Impact today has a portfolio of 1,000+ clients, including 60% of the Fortune 10 Companies, across more than 1,000,000 sites.
Craig Penfold
Conscient
+44 20 8191 7254
craig.penfold@conscient.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Other