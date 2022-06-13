VEGAN SOULFEST BRINGS THE CELEBRATION OF CULTURE & VEGANISM BACK TO BALTIMORE
Vegan food vendors, expert discussions, and live performances; featuring Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Daley, Grey, and more.
Vegan SoulFest is reimagining its premier festival of the celebration of culture and veganism for three days in Port Covington in Baltimore, MD. In addition to vegan food vendors from local establishments like The Land of Kush, The Greener Kitchen, Treehouse Juicery, Heka Saucery, and more. This cultural festival will feature plant-based cooking demonstrations, expert talks, and live music performances from Daley, Grey, and Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh.
WHEN:
Friday, August 19, 2022 from 12-10PM
Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 12-10PM
Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 12-7PM
WHERE:
West Covington Park/South Point
101 W. Cromwell St. Baltimore, MD 21213
WHY:
Vegan SoulFest is a 3-day celebration of music and veganism. This festival provides high-energy experiences for people to establish a diverse community that promotes a healthier and sustainable lifestyle and provides individuals with a platform to showcase their talents. More information about Vegan SoulFest programming is available here.
Vegan SoulFest: www.VeganSoulfest.com
Social Media:
Facebook: BaltimoreVeganSoul
Twitter: @VeganSoulFest
Instagram: @VeganSoulFest
Crystal Mosby
Vegan SoulFest
+1 410-343-9547
