VEGAN SOULFEST BRINGS THE CELEBRATION OF CULTURE & VEGANISM BACK TO BALTIMORE

Vegan food vendors, expert discussions, and live performances; featuring Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Daley, Grey, and more.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Vegan SoulFest is reimagining its premier festival of the celebration of culture and veganism for three days in Port Covington in Baltimore, MD. In addition to vegan food vendors from local establishments like The Land of Kush, The Greener Kitchen, Treehouse Juicery, Heka Saucery, and more. This cultural festival will feature plant-based cooking demonstrations, expert talks, and live music performances from Daley, Grey, and Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh.

WHEN:
Friday, August 19, 2022 from 12-10PM
Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 12-10PM
Sunday, August 21, 2022 from 12-7PM

WHERE:
West Covington Park/South Point
101 W. Cromwell St. Baltimore, MD 21213

WHY:
Vegan SoulFest is a 3-day celebration of music and veganism. This festival provides high-energy experiences for people to establish a diverse community that promotes a healthier and sustainable lifestyle and provides individuals with a platform to showcase their talents. More information about Vegan SoulFest programming is available here.

Vegan SoulFest: www.VeganSoulfest.com

Social Media:
Facebook: BaltimoreVeganSoul
Twitter: @VeganSoulFest
Instagram: @VeganSoulFest


# # #

Crystal Mosby
Vegan SoulFest
+1 410-343-9547
email us here

About

Black Veg Society (BVS) is a 501(c)3 organization. BVS’ mission is to educate predominantly Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) communities, on the benefits of holistic living, the plant-based diet, and veganism while building a community centered around healthy, accessible, and sustainable food and a focus on compassionate lifestyle choices. We establish strategic partnerships with businesses, schools, churches, non-profits, local and state government, health and wellness coaches, chefs, and vegan and plant-based campaign and coalition organizers. We organize and host special events such as veg fests, vegan restaurant weeks, multi-citi hybrid events and webinars. We offer a 24/7 online resource center with access to educational literature, wellness classes, cooking demos, and referrals to certified health and wellness coaches.

Black Veg Society

