Rule Breaker Snacks® Launches Blueberry Lemonade Bites
Just in time for summer, Rule Breaker Snacks Blueberry Lemonade Bites feature real blueberries along with the fresh, crisp goodness of lemonade in a delectable soft-baked treat.
Featuring The Sweet and Tangy Flavors of Lemonade and Blueberry, New Bites Are Vegan, Gluten-Free, Top 11 Allergen-Free and Non-GMO
Just in time for summer, Rule Breaker Snacks Blueberry Lemonade Bites feature real blueberries along with the fresh, crisp goodness of lemonade in a delectable soft-baked treat.
— Nancy Kalish, CEO and Founder of Rule Breaker Snacks
As with all Rule Breaker Snacks, new Blueberry Lemonade Bites feature chickpeas as the first ingredient – and are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO and free from the top eleven allergens including dairy, eggs, sesame, soy, coconut, and wheat. Made with clean, real-food ingredients, new Blueberry Lemonade Bites are packed with protein and fiber and contain only two grams of added sugar and just 90 calories per serving. Rule Breaker Bites are available in four-ounce bags and are also available in three everyday flavors, Chocolate Chunk Blondie, Deep Chocolate Brownie and Birthday Cake as well as other seasonal favorites, Strawberry Shortcake, Pumpkin Spice and Mint Chocolate Brownie. Rule Breaker Snacks are also available in individually wrapped singles and Juniors.
“New Rule Breaker Snacks Blueberry Lemonade Bites have much less sugar than many go-to snacks and feature two nutrition super foods – chickpeas and blueberries,” said Peggy O’Shea Kochenbach, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist for Rule Breaker Snacks. “This is a sweet summertime snack you can feel good about eating and giving to your family. As a mother of four, I can say they are a perfect kid-friendly (and parent-approved) sweet snack!”
The original bean-based brownies and blondies known today as Rule Breaker Snacks were baked right in the home kitchen of founder Nancy Kalish, a health coach and former health journalist with a serious sweet tooth, looking for better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats. They quickly became a favorite with family and friends and then found success with small independent retailers. Today, Rule Breaker Snacks are available in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide as well as through online, specialty, foodservice, and retail channels.
“We’re thrilled to introduce another delicious Limited Edition Seasonal flavor to our line of Rule Breaker Bites,” says Nancy Kalish, founder of Rule Breaker Snacks. “Classic summertime favorite lemonade meets your favorite summer fruit in a snack perfect for the beach, a picnic or to eat while you snack at your desk and daydream about your next vacation!”
For more information about Rule Breaker Snacks, please visit rulebreakersnacks.com. To stay up to date on other news and information follow Rule Breaker Snacks on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, YouTube and Instagram.
About Rule Breaker Snacks
Rule Breaker Snacks® is the maker of innovative 100% plant-based (vegan), gluten-free, non-GMO, allergy-friendly, bean-based treats. Founded by former health journalist and certified health coach Nancy Kalish who wanted to create better-tasting, better-for-you sweet treats, Rule Breaker Snacks has upended snack time over the past few years with snacks that are perfectly and deliciously guilt-free. Rule Breaker Snacks are available online as well as in over 3,500 retail locations nationwide. For more information, visit rulebreakersnacks.com.
