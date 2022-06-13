"Framing Fatherhood" Photo Exhibit Celebrates Positive Images of Black Men and Boys
DC-based Exhibit Debuts June 18th and Features 14 Prominent Black, Male Photographers Exploring Black Boyhood, Manhood & Fatherhood
The goal of the exhibition is to celebrate Black men and fathers through the lens of iconic Black male photographers who make up our creative village.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- Photographers include Devin Allen, Tau Battice, Reese Bland, D. Michael Cheers, Reggie Cunningham, Anthony Geathers, Russell Frederick, Steven John Irby, Erskine Isaac, Khary Mason, Michael A. McCoy, Quinton Pete, Michael Young, Jamel Shabazz
— Dr. Imani Cheers, Founder & Director of It Takes a Village (ITAV)
“It Takes A Village: Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood” — which examines how social media impacts the public and mental health of both content creators and the broader Black community — announces the opening of their photography exhibition, “Framing Fatherhood,” on June 18 at George Washington University’s Corcoran School of the Arts and Design in Washington, DC.
The exhibit will showcase over 75 photographs from 14 prominent Black, male photographers from across the country.
"Framing Fatherhood" was created by award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer and filmmaker Dr. Imani M. Cheers, who was inspired by her own photojournalist father D. Michael Cheers and her commitment to showcasing positive images of Black men.
The new exhibition, along with the overall initiative, is committed to providing the broader public, mainstream journalists and policymakers an understanding of digital media’s influence on public dialogue and opinion surrounding the holistic representation of Black men as boys, men, friends, fathers and partners.
“Launching this exhibit is a love project and very intentional — the artists selected, their specific images included, the title, the upcoming book. All of it celebrates the beautiful images of Black men that are not seen in mainstream media,” said Dr. Imani Cheers, Founder & Director of It Takes a Village (ITAV). “The goal of the exhibition is to celebrate Black men and fathers through the lens of iconic Black male photographers who make up our creative village.”
The exhibit includes work from:
Devin Allen
Tau Battice
Reese Bland
D. Michael Cheers
Reggie Cunningham
Anthony Geathers
Russell Frederick
Steven John Irby
Erskine Issac
Khary Mason
Michael A. McCoy
Quinton Pete
Michael Young
Jamel Shabazz
ITAV has two additional components along with the photo exhibit, which runs until July 31 and has plans to travel the world. The ITAV team is conducting a data analysis of the top 25 social media influencers who focus on uplifting and empowering Black men and boys. The initiative has also curated a collection of essays that will be edited by the project’s director and released in early 2023.
Admission for “Framing Fatherhood” is free. The show is open to the public from June 18 - July 31, 2022, from Wednesday - Sunday, 1 - 6pm, at the Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at 500 17th Street NW. See GW's visitor guidelines (https://onward.gwu.edu/access#visitors); masks required.
To attend the "Framing Fatherhood" opening on June 18 at 7pm and/or artist talk on June 18 at 6pm, please RSVP to village4thepeople@gmail.com by June 16, 2022.
To learn more about "It Takes A Village: Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood," visit www.boyhood2manhood.com
About "It Takes A Village: Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood"
"It Takes A Village: Basics of Boyhood and Messages for Manhood", explores the joys and complexities of Black masculinity in childhood, adolescence and adulthood. Watch the trailer here, that gives a brief overview of the initiative. Find out more at https://www.boyhood2manhood.com/
About Dr. Imani M. Cheers
Imani M. Cheers is an associate professor of digital storytelling at The George Washington University. She is also the Director of Academic Adventures for Planet Forward, an environmental storytelling initiative. Dr. Cheers received her B.F.A from Washington University in St. Louis and an M.A. in African Studies and a Ph.D. in mass communication and media studies from Howard University. Dr. Cheers is an award-winning digital storyteller, director, producer, and filmmaker. As a professor of practice, she uses a variety of mediums including video, photography, television, and film to document and discuss issues impacting and involving people of the African Diaspora. Her scholarly focus is on the intersection of women/girls, technology, health, conflict, agriculture, and the effects of climate change in sub-Saharan Africa. Dr. Cheers is also an expert on diversity in Hollywood, specifically the representation of Black women in television and film. She is the author of The Evolution of Black Women in Television: Mammies, Matriarchs, and Mistresses (Routledge/Taylor & Francis, 2017). Her work has been supported by the Ford Foundation and the International Reporting Project. Dr. Cheers is also a regular contributor for international outlets including BBC, CGTN America, and CTN Canada, offering insight into American race relations and popular culture. In 2017, she was awarded GW’s Graduate Mentoring Award and in 2019 the Staub Excellence in Teaching Award. Find out more about Imani at https://smpa.gwu.edu/cheers-imani-m
About the Corcoran
The Corcoran School of the Arts and Design at the George Washington University is dedicated to educating the next generation of cultural leaders. Offering over 20 undergraduate and graduate degrees, the Corcoran comprises creative arts, humanities, professional art and museum-world curricula within the liberal arts environment of GW’s Columbian College.
Mercy Chikowore
Mercy Chikowore Public Relations
mercy@mercyc.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
It Takes A Village: Trailer