Registration is now open for Medical Devices and IVD Conference 2022

The launch of the Medical Devices and IVD Conference, in November 2022 with a key focus on the latest updates in EU MDR and IVDR regulations

LONDON, UK, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAE Media Group proudly announces the launch of the Medical Devices and IVD Conference, taking place on the 14th and 15th November 2022, in London, UK. The Medical Devices and IVD Conference will address post-market surveillance and vigilance, clinical evaluations and investigations, medical device regulatory affairs in global markets, and much more.

Chairs for the conference are industry expert Blake Green, Director Regulatory Affairs, Amgen, and Anne Whalen, Director, Novartis.

By attending the conference attendees will have the opportunity to network with:

• Amanda Matthews, Senior Director, Pfizer

• Ozlem Pinar Cetiner, Associate Director, AstraZeneca

• Sandra Beltran Rodil, Associate Director, Teva Pharmaceuticals

• Claudia Dollins, Head, Global Regulatory Sciences, Precision Medicine, Bristol Myers Squibb

• Tom Melvin, Former Competent Authority Chair, Clinical Investigation and Evaluation Working Group, European Commission

• Marta Carnielli, IVD Technical Officer, TÜV SÜD

• Joao Martins, Associate Director, Abbott

The conference will cover the latest updates in the EU MDR and IVDR and how to best comply with these regulations. It will also consider the evolving regulatory landscape for digital health software and will address post-market surveillance and vigilance, clinical evaluations and investigations.

Medical Devices and IVD Conference

14-15 November 2022

London, UK

