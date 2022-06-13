Ergode Acquires Herbal Concepts, Steps into Natural Healing Segment
Planning to grow in both online and physical retail space, Herbal Concepts becomes a part of Ergode Group CompaniesHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Ergode announced the successful acquisition of Herbal Concepts a privately owned manufacturer of herbal wraps designed to provide physical comfort in cases of stress, tension, aches, pain, illness, or injury.
With the strategic acquisition of the US thermapeutic care products manufacturer, Ergode has diversified its offerings and made inroads into the unique natural healing segment.
Into the current line-up of brands, this acquisition plugs a line of design- patented herbal care products that have already garnered desirable mindshare over the past 25 years. With Herbal Concepts in the portfolio, Ergode can now offer 100 percent natural products to global customers who want to get healed without any side effects of OTC or prescribed drugs.
“The acquisition will help Ergode step into the growing herbal care segment. With our capabilities, we are sure to help grow Herbal Concepts exponentially and make it a household brand. Globally, people suffer from chronic ailments related to physical stress. The Herbal Concepts products will offer them natural relief without inducing any chemical component into the body,” said Chirag Shah, Ergode GM - Strategy and Acquisition.
On the development, Herbal Concept Founder President, Chris Lindsay said, “I have been a business owner for over 30 years so the sale of Herbal concepts was a very personal and hard decision as I have dedicated so much of my life to this endeavor. Ergode was great in developing my trust in moving through this process, especially their visit to our facility. I expect Herbal Concepts to grow dramatically both in online and brick-and-mortar spaces worldwide. For their experience, expertise, and market dominance, in the online space, I feel Ergode is the best fit to accomplish this goal. Our high-quality aromatherapy heat packs carry a 25-year track record and fit naturally into Ergode’s current marketplaces. I look forward to working with this successful team.”
About Ergode:
Founded in 2007, Ergode is a global e-tailer and a brand aggregator that empowers potential brands with its four engines for brand growth - finance, marketing, technology, and finance. With the experience of dealing with 2,500+ brands, managing an operational scale of more than 5M products annually and nearly 30,000 sq feet of warehouses spread across the globe, and helping the brand owners make strategic decisions with market and price insights, Ergode is one of the fastest-growing brand aggregators in North America. Under Ergode’s management, small and medium brands not only contest with premium household labels but also become a name the consumers can trust on. Ergode brands include Malco Modes, Red Cup Living, Keeble Outlets, Vizari Sports, and Store Indya. For more information visit www.ergode.com.
About Herbal Concepts:
Founded on a belief that quality natural pain relief alternatives help keep our physical, mental, and emotional well-being in balance, Herbal Concepts is a 25-year-old thermapeutic care products manufacturer. Made of 100 percent natural elements the patented herbal wraps are meant for comforting physical stress, tension, aches, or pain. Herbal Concepts products do not use any chemicals and offer both heat and cold therapy to improve circulation, relieve stiffness, alleviate pain, and ease swelling. For more information visit www.herbalconcepts.com.
