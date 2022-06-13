Missing Person 22A1003670
CASE#: 22A1003670
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson
STATION: VSP Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 06/12/2022 at 1430 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person
PERSON OF INTEREST: Jason Fitzgerald
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 12, 2022 at approx. 1430hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks were notified of a missing person incident from South Burlington PD. The missing person was identified as Jason Fitzgerald, 48 of Essex, VT. Fitzgerald’s vehicle was located in a pull off on Cochran Rd in the town of Richmond.
The Vermont State Police Search and Rescue team along with New England K9 and Richmond Fire Dpt are actively searching the area for Fitzgerald. The incident is not believed to be suspicious but there are concerns for Fitzgerald’s wellbeing. If anyone has helpful information about Fitzgerald’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit
No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.
Sergeant Mike Anderson
Vermont State Police
Troop “A” Williston Barracks
2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494
(802) 878-7111