Submit Release
News Search

There were 73 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,666 in the last 365 days.

Missing Person 22A1003670

CASE#: 22A1003670

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: SGT Mike Anderson

STATION: VSP Williston Barracks     

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/12/2022 at 1430 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Richmond, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Missing person

 

PERSON OF INTEREST: Jason Fitzgerald                              

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Essex, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 12, 2022 at approx. 1430hrs Troopers from the Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks were notified of a missing person incident from South Burlington PD. The missing person was identified as Jason Fitzgerald, 48 of Essex, VT.  Fitzgerald’s vehicle was located in a pull off on Cochran Rd in the town of Richmond.

 

The Vermont State Police Search and Rescue team along with New England K9 and Richmond Fire Dpt are actively searching the area for Fitzgerald. The incident is not believed to be suspicious but there are concerns for Fitzgerald’s wellbeing. If anyone has helpful information about Fitzgerald’s whereabouts, please contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111, or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

No further information is available at this time, but updates will be provided as the investigation continues.

 

 

Sergeant Mike Anderson

Vermont State Police

Troop “A” Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Rd., Williston, VT 05494

(802) 878-7111

 

You just read:

Missing Person 22A1003670

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.