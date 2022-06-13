New Haven Barracks/ DUI #2/ DLS

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5001792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 06/12/22, 2110 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: South Street, New Haven

VIOLATIONS:

-DUI #2

-DLS

ACCUSED: Ronald Gorton Jr.

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 06/12/22 at approximately 2110 hours, Troopers responded to a report of an impaired driver who stopped at a residence on South Street in the Town of New Haven. Troopers located the vehicle parked in the driveway and identified the operator as Ronald Gorton Jr. (51) of Bridport, VT. A DMV query revealed Gorton's license was criminally suspended in the State of Vermont.

Investigation on scene revealed Gorton had operated the vehicle on a public highway. While speaking with Gorton, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Gorton was screened, placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Gorton was released to a sober party with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/27/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.