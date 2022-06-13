Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Three-Vehicle Crash In Garrett County

(ACCIDENT, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon in Garrett County.

At about 12:20 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police McHenry Barrack responded to a three-vehicle crash that occurred on US Route 219 at Pine Ridge Road in Accident, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2017 GMC Sierra, driven by Harry Franklin France, 93, of Friendsville, Maryland, was traveling north on Route 219 when his vehicle crossed into the southbound lanes and side-swiped a 2016 Chevy Trax. The GMC then crash head-on into a 2021 Ford F350 pickup.

France was declared deceased at the scene. The driver and passengers of the Ford were transported to Garrett Regional Medical Center in Oakland, Maryland for treatment of their injuries. No one in the Chevy were injured as a result of the crash. Route 219 was closed until about 4 p.m. following the crash. The Maryland State Police Crash Team is investigating the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation…

