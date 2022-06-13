WARPSPACE Partners with Leading Ground Segment as-a-Service Provider, Leaf Space, to Enable Opt-Comm Network in Space
EINPresswire.com/ -- WARPSPACE, which aims to realize optical communication services in space using small satellites, has partnered with Leaf Space, a leading provider of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) solutions, to provide ground station support to enable faster, more reliable data reception to support WARPSPACE's optical communication network.
Satoru Tsunemachi, CEO of WARPSPACE, says, “In the WarpHub InterSat network, ground stations play a critical role in ensuring the stable delivery of data to end-users. Our goal is to deliver more space-based observation data to the ground to contribute to disaster management and support primary industries.”
“WarpHub InterSat” is a network service using optical communications in space that WARPSPACE currently develops and will operate three relay satellites in MEO. Earth observation satellites will transmit data to these relay satellites using optical communications, and WarpHub InterSat relay satellites will send the data to the ground.
To unload data to the ground on time, the satellite must be in contact with the ground station when it receives a request for data transmission. Leaf Space’s growing global network of ground stations, which serves multiple orbits, will support this critical component of the mission.
“We are thrilled to be working with WARPSPACE on this partnership and look forward to supporting their missions utilizing our industry-leading ground segment-as-a-service solutions” said Paolo Musetti, Chief Commercial Officer at Leaf Space. “We are looking forward to supporting the WARPSPACE team on such a challenging and innovative project.”
“We believe that we have a partner who can walk with us through this process and share our vision, and we are very happy to be able to take on the challenges of this new era together.” Satoru says.
About Leaf Space
Leaf Space is pioneering the concept of ground segment as-a-service (GSaaS) for forward-thinking satellite and launch operators around the world. Since its inception in 2014, Leaf Space has focused on developing the highest quality ground station services and technology with the goal of creating the most efficient and valuable ground segment solutions available on the modern space market. Leaf Space is based in Lomazzo, Italy and is funded by RedSeed Ventures, Whysol Investments, and Primo Space. For more information, please visit: leaf.space.
Media Contact
Sarah Nickell
sarah@nickellcommunications.com
Leaf Space Contact
Erika Ermoli
erika.ermoli@leaf.space
Sara Lissoni
sara.lissoni@leaf.space
About WARPSPACE Inc.
Established in 2016, including its time as the Tsukuba University’s satellite project, it has launched three communication satellites to date. With its high level of expertise in space and satellites, partnerships with JAXA and other research institutions, and abundant experimental and testing facilities owned by Tsukuba Science City, WARPSPACE aims to realize the world's first commercialized service of optical communication network "WarpHub InterSat".
Official Website: https://warpspace.jp/
WARPSPACE Contact
Ryota Takahashi
ryota.takahashi@warpspace.jp
Hitoshi Kunii
hitoshi.kunii@warpspace.jp
Ryota Takahashi
