Paolo Marchettini, Composer and Performer
EINPresswire.com/ -- With a wide catalog of works including orchestral, choral, vocal, and chamber music, his music has been commissioned and performed by an array of international festivals including the Biennale di Venezia (Venice), PlayIt!Festival (Florence), Festival Berio (Rome), Nuova Consonanza (Rome), Villecroze (France), Baki Contempo Festivali (Azerbaijan) etc.
In 2005 he was a prizewinner in the prestigious Queen Elisabeth Competition for his Violin Concerto, while his piece Mercy for orchestra won the 2012 PlayIt! Festival prize as a best symphonic piece of the year. His music has been performed by such orchestras and ensembles as the Orchestra Regionale Toscana, Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta, Orchestra di Santa Cecilia, the Sofia Radio Symphony Orchestra, Algoritmo Ensemble, and Freon Ensemble, and broadcasted by Vatican Radio, Rai Radiotre, and Swiss Radio.
As an active and accomplished clarinetist, he has performed as a soloist with orchestras in both Europe and the United States and collaborated directly with many distinguished composers including Goffredo Petrassi, Luciano Berio, Salvatore Sciarrino, Ennio Morricone, and Sylvano Bussotti.
Marchettini holds a doctorate in composition from the Manhattan School of Music. He studied composition, choral music, choral conducting, and clarinet at the Conservatorio and Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia in his native Rome, and graduated with honors from Tor Vergata University in Rome with a degree in Arts, Music and Show Disciplines.His teachers included Ivan Vandor, Azio Corghi, and Richard Danielpour.
He served as Assistant Professor of Composition at the Berklee College of Music (Boston), and he currently teaches in the Theory Department at the Manhattan School of Music (New York).
Paolo Marchettini's Album
Paolo Marchettini's Spotify
Paolo Marchettini' Music: 24 Preludes and Fugues
