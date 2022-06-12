UPDATE** Vermont State Police News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - FATAL - Swanton, VT Case#22A2002926

Please consider this an official update to the below News Release to advise that the motorcycle operator involved in this crash has died from his injuries he sustained. Please see below.

Operator#1 – Nathan Tatro – deceased June 10, 2022

From: Bruzzi, John

Sent: Monday, June 6, 2022 8:00 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: Vermont State Police News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - Extensive/Serious Injuries - Swanton, VT Case#22A2002926

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A2002926

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours

STREET: VT RT 78

TOWN: Swanton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jonergin Dr.

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Nathan Tatro

AGE: 32

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2007

VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki

VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Minor

INJURIES: Serious, critical

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Joseph Pensak

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Transit 350HD

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor if any

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Joshua Bohannon

AGE: 34

SEAT BELT Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner

VEHICLE MODEL: Dump truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Possible minor

INJURIES: none

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash in the town of Swanton. The location was VT RT 78 near the intersection of Jonergin Dr. Preliminary investigation revealed that while traveling on RT 78, vehicle #1 (motorcycle) operated by Nathan Tatro (age 32), struck the back of a box truck (vehicle #2) while it was preparing to turn left. Tatro was thrown from the motorcycle and into the roadway, and then appears to have been struck by a dump truck approaching in the opposite lane (vehicle #3). At this point, impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash. This investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Saint Albans barracks with any pertinent information.