**UPDATE** Vermont State Police News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - FATAL - Swanton, VT Case#22A2002926
Please consider this an official update to the below News Release to advise that the motorcycle operator involved in this crash has died from his injuries he sustained. Please see below.
Operator#1 – Nathan Tatro – deceased June 10, 2022
Subject: Vermont State Police News Release - Saint Albans VSP - Motor Vehicle Crash - Extensive/Serious Injuries - Swanton, VT Case#22A2002926
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2002926
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours
STREET: VT RT 78
TOWN: Swanton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Jonergin Dr.
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nathan Tatro
AGE: 32
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2007
VEHICLE MAKE: Suzuki
VEHICLE MODEL: Motorcycle
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1:Minor
INJURIES: Serious, critical
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Joseph Pensak
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: South Burlington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Transit 350HD
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Minor if any
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Joshua Bohannon
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Alburg, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2001
VEHICLE MAKE: Freightliner
VEHICLE MODEL: Dump truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Possible minor
INJURIES: none
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 6/6/22 at approximately 14:50 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash in the town of Swanton. The location was VT RT 78 near the intersection of Jonergin Dr. Preliminary investigation revealed that while traveling on RT 78, vehicle #1 (motorcycle) operated by Nathan Tatro (age 32), struck the back of a box truck (vehicle #2) while it was preparing to turn left. Tatro was thrown from the motorcycle and into the roadway, and then appears to have been struck by a dump truck approaching in the opposite lane (vehicle #3). At this point, impairment is not suspected to be a contributing factor in this crash. This investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Vermont State Police – Saint Albans barracks with any pertinent information.