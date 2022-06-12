Submit Release
Governor Lamont Statement on U.S. Senate Bipartisan Gun Safety Agreement

Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

06/12/2022

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement regarding the bipartisan gun safety agreement in the U.S. Senate that was announced this afternoon:

“On behalf of the entire state of Connecticut, I thank and commend Senator Chris Murphy, Senator Dick Blumenthal, and our entire Congressional delegation for continuing to move the conversation forward that led to this bipartisan agreement. This framework is in line with many of the commonsense measures we have in Connecticut, which promote responsible gun ownership while keeping our residents, especially our children, safe.”

