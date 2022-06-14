6clicks GRC Leader Launches New Partner Program for Consultants, MSPs and VARs
6clicks worldwide leadership team disrupts the GRC software market with revolutionary platform for businesses, advisors, VARs and MSPs
6clicks: on a mission to protect consumers by providing a platform that helps businesses and advisors demonstrate compliance, improve cybersecurity and reimagine risk.
6clicks launches a new Partner Program for consultants, MSPs and VARs to demonstrate GRC leadership, streamline operations, and generate new revenue streams.
Three program offerings
The global governance, risk and compliance (GRC) platform market size reached US$35.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, analysts expect the market to reach US$68.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.7% during 2022-2027. 6clicks’ newest program is designed to meet these demands through two unique offerings:
1. Reseller Program: Positioned for largest consulting firms, system integrators, and value-added resellers, interested in offering 6clicks to risk and compliance teams, corporations and other large organizations. The reseller program offers a gross margin opportunity of 20-40% depending on tier. Apply here: https://www.6clicks.com/resellers
2. Affiliate Program: Positioned for smaller consulting firms and associations interested in offering 6clicks to risk and compliance teams of all sizes. A 10% referral fee applies for all affiliate-sponsored qualified leads. https://www.6clicks.com/affiliates
3. Advisor & MSP Program: This program works alongside either the reseller or affiliate program to help advisors or MSPs streamline service delivery, effectively deliver managed services, streamline risk, audit and assessment processes and provide a branded turn-key GRC platform for clients.
Partner Benefits
6clicks’ Partner Program provides partners with opportunities to expand their businesses. A key benefit of the program is demonstrating risk and compliance leadership and gaining credibility by partnering with the RegTech leader in GRC.
6clicks Partners can differentiate themselves from their competitors while demonstrating competency in the space.
Standardizing clients on one GRC platform allows partners to streamline operations and better advise clients as they grow their social media activities. Finally, the 6clicks’ Partner program enables members to generate new revenue streams by offering their customers 6clicks Starter, Growth or Enterprise editions.
Supporting Partners
6clicks Partners gain access to 6clicks’ deep knowledge base of GRC best practices and are supported with the materials necessary to be successful. This includes access to 6clicks-built promotional materials and educational offerings, including:
• 6clicks Partner Portal, an online microsite offering Partner Program members access to materials needed to set up partnership program;
• Partner badges, allowing partners to build instant social media credibility using 6clicks Certified Partner Program badges to display on their portfolio website; and
• Educational resources, including case studies, information sheets, and marketing materials to assist in the program's success through increased knowledge of risk and compliance.
This announcement follows coverage of 6clicks by world-renowned GRC analyst Michael Rasmussen who covered the unique 6clicks Hub & Spoke architecture, and its capability to rapidly accelerate deployment for enterprises.
Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features/hub-spoke-multi-entity-architecture
6clicks is powered by Hailey, a breakthrough AI engine to automate common compliance tasks, includes a massive content library and is integrated with over 4,000 apps, including Microsoft Teams, Slack, Google, Typeform, and Google Suite.
Learn more here: https://www.6clicks.com/features
To learn more about 6clicks Partners program, visit https://www.6clicks.com/partner-overview
For more information about 6clicks, visit the media kit: https://www.6clicks.com/media-kit
