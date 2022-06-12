Submit Release
News Search

There were 52 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,643 in the last 365 days.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Poor People’s Campaign

From Thursday, June 16, 2022 through Sunday, June 19, 2022, the Poor People’s Campaign set up, demonstration, and breakdown will take place in the District of Columbia. In conjunction with this event, there will be parking restrictions and street closures that motorists should take into consideration:

 

Emergency No Parking

 

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

 

  • Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

 

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from Friday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

 

  • 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW
  • Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW

 

The following street will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

 

  • 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 14th Street 7th Street, NW

 

Street Closures

 

The following street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Thursday, June 16 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

 

  • Pennsylvania Avenue between Constitution Avenue and 3rd Street, NW

 

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic from Friday, June 17 at 9:30 a.m. through Sunday, June 19, 2022 at 9:00 p.m.:

 

  • 6th Street between C Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW
  • Constitution Avenue between 7th Street and 3rd Street, NW
  • No vehicle traffic will be allowed eastbound on Independence Avenue from 14th Street, SW

 

The following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

 

  • Pennsylvania Avenue between 7th Street and 14th Street, NW
  • 13th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
  • 12th Street from E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 12th Street Tunnel
  • 11th Street between E Street and Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
  • 10th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 9th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW
  • 7th Street between E Street and Constitution Avenue, NW

 

For timely traffic information, please visit twitter.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

 

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

 

The public should expect parking restrictions along the street and should be guided by the posted emergency no parking signage. All vehicles that are parked in violation of the emergency no parking signs will be ticketed and towed.

 

Motorists could encounter possible delays if operating in the vicinity of this event and may wish to consider alternative routes. The Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. Department of Transportation also wishes to remind motorists in the vicinity of this event to proceed with caution as increased pedestrian traffic can be anticipated.

 

 

###

 

 

 

You just read:

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: Poor People’s Campaign

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.