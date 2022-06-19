The Pineapple Theory books: Reviewed by HozzPhoto.com
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu is a Canadian Author & Writer that has captured the essence of self development & spiritual knowledge with his books titled The Pineapple Theory.
In the attainment of bringing out the best character in oneself, one must follow The Pineapple Theory principles and exude confidence in the theory of the pineapple.
Mr. Pineapple’s theory shares those pineapples can be in many shapes and forms, such as, a pineapple can be person or a galaxy. A hindsight the pineapple can be us, humans, that can adapt in many different situations. It shares a philosophy that will improve positive interactions socially and in the workplace.
The Pineapple Theory follows the order of the stem being the highest emotion and the bottom of the pineapple being the lowest form of emotion which also connects to the spiritual practices of David R Hawkins. The bases of all emotions need to be let go and with that in mind, we all start from an innocent “baby pineapple” that we are already sweet. Then we continuously grow to become mature and sometimes, we get molded by life’s challenges.
Mr. Pineapple has put four books to maintain this sweetness in ones’ character and daily, he posts something new, authentic, and fresh on social media and his blog.
Following your reading, you will never see a pineapple the same way again!
