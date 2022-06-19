The Pineapple Theory books: Reviewed by HozzPhoto.com

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu is a Canadian Author & Writer that has captured the essence of self development & spiritual knowledge with his books titled The Pineapple Theory.

In the attainment of bringing out the best character in oneself, one must follow The Pineapple Theory principles and exude confidence in the theory of the pineapple.

Mr. Pineapple’s theory shares those pineapples can be in many shapes and forms, such as, a pineapple can be person or a galaxy. A hindsight the pineapple can be us, humans, that can adapt in many different situations. It shares a philosophy that will improve positive interactions socially and in the workplace.

The Pineapple Theory follows the order of the stem being the highest emotion and the bottom of the pineapple being the lowest form of emotion which also connects to the spiritual practices of David R Hawkins. The bases of all emotions need to be let go and with that in mind, we all start from an innocent “baby pineapple” that we are already sweet. Then we continuously grow to become mature and sometimes, we get molded by life’s challenges.

Mr. Pineapple has put four books to maintain this sweetness in ones’ character and daily, he posts something new, authentic, and fresh on social media and his blog.

Following your reading, you will never see a pineapple the same way again!


About

We all live on Earth together, yes? What if we could live on Earth together, happily? To live happily together starts within each one of us. It starts with you, because it’s not about you. The The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and build an inner-foundation with easy to use power mind tools - principles - concepts - and methodologies with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and with positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions with ourselves, we become positive with others. The purpose - and everything - is like a pineapple fruit. You will never look at a pineapple the same way again! Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory "When your inspired, you become inspiring." Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

