Go!Foton Showcases Versatility At Fiber Connect 2022 With Enhancements To PEACOC® Platform and NEMO Patch Panel
This industry-first implementation combines PEACOC’s superior HD fiber management capabilities with US Conec’s innovative MDC connector technology to deliver unmatched high-density performance. ”NASHVILLE, TN, US, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Go!Foton Showcases Versatility At Fiber Connect 2022 With Enhancements To Flagship PEACOC® Fiber Management Platform and NEMO Patch Panel
— Go!Foton VP & GM Connectivity Michael Zammit
Go!Foton, a world leader in the development of optical networking solutions for data centers and carriers, will introduce several advanced extensions to PEACOC, the company’s Platform with Enhanced Access for Compact Optical Connectors, at this year’s Fiber Connect conference now being held at Gaylord Opryland through June 15. Powered by Go!Foton’s game-changing spreadable adapter technology, PEACOC and its offshoots such as NEMO provide the most flexible, craft-friendly field experience available for deployment and maintenance of optical fiber across a wide range of inside and outside installations with the most versatility available in the market to adapt to various application scenarios in the field.
“Connectivity professionals value efficiency, reliability, and effortless access, and over the past half-decade PEACOC has set industry benchmarks for ease of use and error-free connection management,” commented Dr. David Z. Chen, Go!Foton’s Chief Technology Officer. “More recently, we’ve been focusing our development efforts on expanding the platform’s functionality to address a myriad of emerging use cases presented to us by our customers and partners. We’re delighted to debut the resulting innovations at Fiber Connect, and to demonstrate the versatility of our flagship platform, PEACOC.”
Dr. Chen said that the company’s presentation at Fiber Connect will feature the following advancements: 1) for NEMO, Go!Foton’s fully scalable bulk-head style patch panel which represents the company’s cost-effective bridge from legacy installations to anticipated high-density deployments: an option to support value added applications including fanout & MPO breakout cables, integrated passive modules, and fusion splicing using a newly engineered chassis with a sliding drawer; 2) for PEACOC, the industry’s only fiber management platform with a spreadable connector interface: an enhanced and lower-cost chassis; 3) also for PEACOC, a new all front-facing PEACOC cassette that demonstrates the ease-of-access for even higher fiber count deployments.
Go!Foton will also demo its PEACOC 40-channel DWDM cassette which allows effective integration of up to six (6) 40-channel DWDM devices in a single 1RU chassis. “We’re extremely proud of this industry-first implementation combining the power of PEACOC’s superior HD fiber management capabilities with US Conec’s innovative MDC connector technology to deliver unmatched high-density performance which is now shipping in volume,” said Go!Foton VP and GM Connectivity Michael Zammit.
Go!Foton is exhibiting at Booth 315 of the Expo Hall at Gaylord Opryland.
About Go!Foton: Go!Foton (www.GoFoton.com) brings innovation to the market with proven expertise in optics and photonics that solves real world problems for its customers with a scalable and customized approach. The company serves the data center and telecom markets with solutions including its Platform with Enhanced Access for Compact Optical Connectors (PEACOC®), a groundbreaking technology that has revolutionized the way network operators manage the increasingly complex world of optical connectivity. The company also supplies optical materials and components to the imaging, medical, and instrumentation industries. A global enterprise with sales offices in the U.S., Europe, and Japan, Go!Foton maintains R&D and manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Japan, China, and the Philippines.
Jeff Stambovsky
Go!Foton
+1 845-263-4805
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
NEMO Fiber Patch Panel