The pineapple fruit: You'll never look at it the same way again!

Discover the pineapple in you.

When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all live on Earth together, yes?
What if we could live on Earth together, happily?
To live happily together starts within each one of us.

The Pineapple Theory books have the purpose to inspire one to define a life & leadership philosophy and continuously improve an inner-foundation with easy-to-use power tools with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and positive emotions. When we experience positive emotions, we become positive with others. And the pineapple fruit is the inspiration and symbol because theoretically, everything is like a pineapple!

Following your reading, you will never look at a pineapple the same way again. Not limited to, here are two examples:

Pineapple = Human

Everybody has an inner sweetness, define as their emotions. Everybody has a shell, which serves as their protector. Everybody wears a crown, define as their positive authenticity. Theoretically, do we understand what each of these parts are, and can we master the art of using them and keeping them balanced?

“The only thing that can’t change in a human’s life is its birth – If you think there’s death - there no death if you have a legacy.” Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

Pineapple = Business

In reference to flipping the pyramid of employee levels upside down, the inside of a company is like the inner sweetness of a pineapple. Flip it upside down, and the inner sweetness from the bottom will spread to the top, meaning that the inner sweetness of the fruit and the company can be equally enjoyed from bottom up and from top down.

“If you want your team to improve their technical skills, make sure to improve your interpersonal skills first.” – Steve "Mr. Pineapple" Mathieu

Feed positively your roots – Master the Art – Be inspired, be inspiring with The Pineapple Theory

Steve Mathieu
The Pineapple Theory
What is The Pineapple Theory?

The pineapple fruit: You’ll never look at it the same way again!

About

