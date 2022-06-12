Keppi Fashion Keppiicon keppi active3

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keppi showcases its swimsuit collection at LA Swimsuit Week Powered by Art Fashion

For Immediate Release

Los Angeles (June 9th, 2022) – Keppi @keppi.fitness, the trendy fitness and fashion brand, announced it will showcase its new swimsuit collection at LA Swimsuit Week (June 11th – June 14th 2022) Powered by Art Fashion. The eyebrow-raising swimwear showcase will take place at Los Angeles downtown on June 11th at 6PM. It will feature some of the latest and hottest swimsuits, activewear and sunglasses collections offered by Keppi Fashion (http://www.keppifashion.com).

Keppi will also give away its fitness equipment (Amazon.com: Keppi Fitness) to people attending the show. To win, users need to follow its instagram account @keppi.fitness



Earlier this year at New York Fashion Week, Keppi debuted its sportswear collection at New York Fashion Week show featuring Maye Musk, the supermodel mother of the billionaire Ellon Musk and rocked the venue and was referred to as one of New York Fashion Week’s most eclectic events by many media. Over 200 influencers, singers, actresses, super models and artists attended the glamorous show and walked the red carpets. Keppi’s collection is inspired by leisure and lifestyle, featuring activewear, flowy cocktail swimwear, athleisure, and vacation styles – all celebrating comfort, elegance, and vigor.



Founded in 2020, Keppi@keppi.fitness is a new trendy brand for home gym products. Since the start of the pandemic, the demand for at-home fitness equipment has increased globally. An increasing number of people are choosing to set up their home gym and workout equipment at home for safety and convenience. With this trend, Keppi fitness successfully launched its home gym product line and gained a lot of popularity due to its versatile and stylish design. Its adjustable dumbbell and workout bench are particularly popular and are getting noticed by many pro-athletes including NBA and NFL players, Olympians, and reality TV show stars and influencers.

Fueled by the adoption of its brand and increasing demand from influencers and customers for more products, Keppi added a lot more fashion products such as activewear, eyewear, swimsuit collection and kidswear and was invited to showcase its products at multiple premier fashion shows. It will be attending the LA Fashion Show, Miami Swimwear Show as well as Paris Fashion Show.