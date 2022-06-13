Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,115 in the last 365 days.

LenderDock Inc. Partners with Hippo Insurance

Hippo Insurance

LenderDock Inc.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, LenderDock Inc. (LenderDock) and Hippo Insurance (NYSE: HIPO) announced a new partnership that advances the goal of an all-digital lienholder process automation solution by fully digitizing lienholder verifications and mortgagee correction requests.

Hippo has made a concerted effort to focus on improving the customer experience and mitigating friction in providing payment information for escrow billing.
Ease of use and data accuracy were also important enhancements the company is looking for. Despite having implemented their own basic lender portal over a year ago, the company decided to find a more robust and comprehensive solution. Their decision to partner with LenderDock’s cloud-based lienholder process automation platform was due to how closely it aligned with Hippo’s key business objectives; drive better customer experience and reduce manual activity as they scale.

Founded in 2015, the Palo Alto, CA based insurance company is an Insurtech leader that uses technology to streamline the homeowner’s insurance process. Hippo is currently available in 37 states with more coming soon. The company plans for significant growth and has more than 620 employees, spread across locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas, Palo Alto, Calif., Bedminster, N.J. and Tel Aviv.

“Hippo Insurance embodies the spirit of technology and the critical role it plays in advancing growth, service, and operational efficiencies,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO. “It is exciting to work with a partner that shares the same vision of how cloud-based automation solutions are delivering real results in driving down operational costs and boosting internal efficiencies.”

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.

Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033 ext. 101
email us here

You just read:

LenderDock Inc. Partners with Hippo Insurance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.