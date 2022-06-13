LenderDock Inc. Partners with Hippo Insurance
EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday, LenderDock Inc. (LenderDock) and Hippo Insurance (NYSE: HIPO) announced a new partnership that advances the goal of an all-digital lienholder process automation solution by fully digitizing lienholder verifications and mortgagee correction requests.
Hippo has made a concerted effort to focus on improving the customer experience and mitigating friction in providing payment information for escrow billing.
Ease of use and data accuracy were also important enhancements the company is looking for. Despite having implemented their own basic lender portal over a year ago, the company decided to find a more robust and comprehensive solution. Their decision to partner with LenderDock’s cloud-based lienholder process automation platform was due to how closely it aligned with Hippo’s key business objectives; drive better customer experience and reduce manual activity as they scale.
Founded in 2015, the Palo Alto, CA based insurance company is an Insurtech leader that uses technology to streamline the homeowner’s insurance process. Hippo is currently available in 37 states with more coming soon. The company plans for significant growth and has more than 620 employees, spread across locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas, Palo Alto, Calif., Bedminster, N.J. and Tel Aviv.
“Hippo Insurance embodies the spirit of technology and the critical role it plays in advancing growth, service, and operational efficiencies,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO. “It is exciting to work with a partner that shares the same vision of how cloud-based automation solutions are delivering real results in driving down operational costs and boosting internal efficiencies.”
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Carrie Cardall
Hippo has made a concerted effort to focus on improving the customer experience and mitigating friction in providing payment information for escrow billing.
Ease of use and data accuracy were also important enhancements the company is looking for. Despite having implemented their own basic lender portal over a year ago, the company decided to find a more robust and comprehensive solution. Their decision to partner with LenderDock’s cloud-based lienholder process automation platform was due to how closely it aligned with Hippo’s key business objectives; drive better customer experience and reduce manual activity as they scale.
Founded in 2015, the Palo Alto, CA based insurance company is an Insurtech leader that uses technology to streamline the homeowner’s insurance process. Hippo is currently available in 37 states with more coming soon. The company plans for significant growth and has more than 620 employees, spread across locations in Austin and Dallas, Texas, Palo Alto, Calif., Bedminster, N.J. and Tel Aviv.
“Hippo Insurance embodies the spirit of technology and the critical role it plays in advancing growth, service, and operational efficiencies,” said Frank Eubank, LenderDock’s CEO. “It is exciting to work with a partner that shares the same vision of how cloud-based automation solutions are delivering real results in driving down operational costs and boosting internal efficiencies.”
Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LenderDock Inc. is the leading provider of online Property and Casualty Insurance policy verification and automated lien holder process management services. The policy verification-as-a-service (VaaS) platform offers banks, lenders and all financial third parties the ability to digitally verify and correct home and auto policy-related data in real-time.
Carrie Cardall
LenderDock Inc.
+1 435-522-3033 ext. 101
email us here