Thạch Khê iron ore mining project needs careful consideration: Prime Minister

VIETNAM, June 11 - Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính makes a field trip to the project area. VNA Photo

HÀ TĨNH – Socio-economic, environmental and social welfare impacts of the Thạch Khê iron ore mining project must be taken into consideration thoroughly to soon decide whether or not to deploy it, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested.

Located in the central province of Hà Tĩnh, Thạch Khê is currently the biggest iron ore mine in Southeast Asia with an estimated reserve of over 544 million tonnes, accounting for half of the national reserve.

The Hà Tĩnh-based Thạch Khê Iron JSC (TIC) under the Vietnam Coal and Mineral Industries Group started the exploration project in September 2009.

However, the project has been suspended since November 2011 to serve the re-evaluation of its design and impacts, with the final decision yet to be made, affecting the locality, the investor and residents in the project area.

During his field trip to the mine on June 11, PM Chính asked Hà Tĩnh to coordinate with relevant ministries, agencies, the investor, experts and scientists to look into the feasibility of the project.

Difficulties facing the locality and the investors should be handled soon to pave way for local development, he noted. VNA/VNS

