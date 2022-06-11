Casey Chlebek's Allied Coalition for the Voice of All Ethnic Voters in Illinois keeps drawing interest and support.
— Divisive issues do not have to divide citizens or politicians.
Casey Chlebek's Allied Coalition for the Voice of All Ethnic Voters in Illinois keeps drawing further interest and support. The last week of May saw yet another expansion of the group to a total of 12 Election Candidates. Joining the team are:
Dr. Willie Wilson for Mayor of Chicago in 2023
Jeff Regnier for US Congress for 1st District
Bradley Martin for Illinois State Representative, District 17
Christine Shanahan McGovern for Illinois State Senate, District 18
Noland Rivera for Cook County Sheriff
The Coalition is excited to welcome an independent and a democrat in its ranks. Members have converging goals and now they have a platform for sharing each other’s ideas and pooling resources and efforts in the drive for solving common problems. Dr. Willie Wilson and Noland Rivera underscored the importance of reaching across the aisle for the sake of serving the public, ensuring safety and achieving a greater good for Chicagoans and the Cook County Communities. An intense discussion about hotly debated topics also took place. Divisive issues do not have to divide citizens or politicians. The plurality of views exhibited within the Coalition is bound to bear fruit for our community, state and nation.
"TO SAVE AMERICA AND THE REPUBLIC" - Casey's Legislative Pledge
