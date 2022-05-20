US SENATE CANDIDATE CAMPAIGN OF CASEY CHLEBEK OF ILLINOIS RELEASES A CAMPAIGN PUBLICATION –CASEY’S KEY POINTE NEWSLETTER

CASEY'S KEY POINTE NEWSLETTER has just been published and presents the candidate's main viewpoints and objectives to fulfill in the role of US Senator.

NO TO OPEN BODERS, INSTEAD LET’S HAVE AMERICA BE RULED BY LAW AND ORDER! LET’S HAVE AMERICA BE RULED BY THE COMMON SENSE! LET'S STOP THE DAMN NONSENSE!” — "TO SAVE AMERICA AND THE REPUBLIC"