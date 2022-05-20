US SENATE CANDIDATE CAMPAIGN OF CASEY CHLEBEK OF ILLINOIS RELEASES A CAMPAIGN PUBLICATION –CASEY’S KEY POINTE NEWSLETTER
CASEY'S KEY POINTE NEWSLETTER has just been published and presents the candidate's main viewpoints and objectives to fulfill in the role of US Senator.
NO TO OPEN BODERS, INSTEAD LET’S HAVE AMERICA BE RULED BY LAW AND ORDER! LET’S HAVE AMERICA BE RULED BY THE COMMON SENSE! LET'S STOP THE DAMN NONSENSE!”LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US SENATE CANDIDATE CAMPAIGN OF CASEY CHLEBEK FROM ILLINOIS IS NOW IN A HIGH GEAR TO REACH OUT TO ALL ILLINOIS VOTERS. CASEY RELEASES A CAMPAIGN PUBLICATION – CASEY’S KEY POINTE NEWSLETTER
— "TO SAVE AMERICA AND THE REPUBLIC"
The nr. 1 name on the Republican Ballot for US Senator from Illinois in the 2022 Election is Mr. Casey Chlebek. A lifelong professional, community leader and successful entrepreneur, Mr. Chlebek seeks to activate the ethnic vote for the Republican Party. For these purposes, the Allied Coalition of the Republican Candidates was created on April 2, 2022 under his leadership. The Coalition working relentlessly under their mutual banner for the Voice of all Ethnic Voters in Illinois. Casey himself is of Polish-American background and believes that ethnic diversity is what makes democracy work and provides a rich and fertile ground for improvement of our society. Along with a coalition of like-minded Republican candidates, Casey hopes to bring fresh air to the way politics are done in the state of Illinois and in the nation's capital.
CASEY'S KEY POINTE NEWSLETTER has just been published and presents the candidate's main viewpoints and objectives to fulfill in the role of US Senator. In it, you will find a discussion about the Economy and commentary on the 1st and 2nd Amendments. All interested are encouraged to read and share this newsletter. The entire publication of the newsletter and the Campaign Flyer are available on the official Campaign Website – www.caseyforsenate.com. Casey is also available for meetings and interviews with citizens and organizations.
"TO SAVE AMERICA AND THE REPUBLIC" - Casey's Legislative Pledge
NO TO CRIME!, NO TO RIOTING!, NO TO LOOTING!,
NO TO INFLATION!, NO TO HIGHER TAXES!,
NO TO UNCONTROLLED SPENDING/DEBT!,
NO TO DE-FUNDING THE POLICE!,
NO TO DELUSIONAL CRT!,
NO TO SOCIAL ENGINEERING!, AND
NO TO OPEN BORDERS!
INSTEAD
LET’S HAVE AMERICA BE RULED BY LAW AND ORDER!
LET’S HAVE AMERICA BE RULED BY THE COMMON SENSE!
LET'S STOP THE DAMN NONSENSE!
Press Contact:
Casey Chlebek for U.S. Senate
112 W. Higgins Rd, Park Ridge, IL 60068
312-898-2398
www.caseyforsenate.com
info@caseyforsenate.com
(This press release may be reprinted in part or entirety by any print or broadcast media outlet, or used by any means of social media sharing.)
Casey Chlebek for U.S. Senate - Campaign Office
Casimer Chlebek
Casey for US Senate
+1 3128982398
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter