9th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for district ...

TOPEKA—The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations for a new district judge position.

The district judge post in the 9th Judicial District was among several certified by Supreme Court Administrative Order 2022-JA-020 after the Kansas Legislature passed and the governor signed 2022 House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill No. 267 to fund them.

The 9th Judicial District is composed of Harvey and McPherson counties.

Justice Melissa Standridge, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 9th Judicial District, said individuals may apply or be nominated for the position.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

The nominating commission seeks nominations and then meets to interview nominees. Interviews are open to the public.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Harvey or McPherson counties, the clerk of the appellate courts at the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka, or online at www.kscourts.org/judges/Become-a-Judge.

Nominations due by noon July 7 and must be on paper

All completed nomination forms and supporting documents must be delivered in paper format only no later than noon Thursday, July 7. No documents will be accepted digitally or by fax.

An original and 10 copies of the completed nomination form and any supporting documents, along with one executed release form, should be delivered to:

Justice Melissa Standridge

ATTN: Shelby Hardtarfer

Kansas Judicial Center

301 SW 10th Ave, Room 389

Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Interviews

The nominating commission will interview nominees at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21. Interviews will be in person in the Community Room of the Harvey County Courthouse, 800 Main St., Newton. Interviews are open to the public.

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will select three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill these positions according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 9th Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Melissa Standridge as the nonvoting chair; Thomas Adrian, George “Chip” Westfall, Jana McKinney, and John Robb, all of Newton; and David O’Dell, Brian Bina, Glenn Snell, and Ann Elliott, all of McPherson,