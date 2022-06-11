Period of centralized medical observation in isolation for arrivals to be shortened to 10 days from 00:00 on 15 June

MACAU, June 11 - Taking into account the short incubation period of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 which enables detection of infected cases within 7 days after their exposure to the virus, and having analysed the recent experience of the Mainland China and the data of the Macao SAR Government, the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre (hereinafter referred to as the “Centre”) announces that:

With effect from 00:00 on 15 June 2022, individuals who meet certain conditions and enter the Macao Special Administrative Region from the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the region of Taiwan or foreign places will be subject to a "10+7" anti-epidemic measure (i.e. 10 days of centralized medical observation in isolation and 7 days of self-health monitoring). This “10+7” anti-epidemic measure applies to arrivals who meet all the following conditions:

1) Having completed the course of COVID-19 vaccination prior to entry;

2) Having tested negative in the nucleic acid tests on arrival and during the period of centralized medical observation in isolation;

3) Agree to comply with relevant anti-epidemic requirements.

Those who meet the above requirements may, after undergoing 10 days of centralized medical observation in isolation, that is, on the 11th day of their entry into Macao (the day of entry until 6:00 a.m. on the following day is taken as Day 0, after which every 24 hours is counted as one day), leave the medical observation hotel and exercise 7 days of self-health monitoring.

During the period of self-health monitoring, the Macao Health Code will be displayed in green colour, subject to the receipt of nucleic acid tests on Day 11, 12, 14, 16 and 17 of arrival.

Those who fail to take the test as scheduled will be assigned a Macao Health Code in yellow colour; if no test is taken after 24 hours of the specified dates, their Macao Health Code will turn red.

Arrivals from the Hong Kong SAR, the region of Taiwan or foreign places are not allowed to travel to Mainland China via the Macao SAR until the nucleic acid test conducted on the 14th day of entry returns as negative.

Besides, the Centre indicates that those who have not completed the course of COVID-19 vaccination for health, age or any other reason, as well as those who have tested positive upon entry or during the period of centralized medical observation in isolation, shall be subject to centralized medical observation in isolation for at least 14 days. Those tested positive will be followed up by the Health Bureau according to the actual circumstances.

For more information on the said measure, please refer to the “Information on the pilot scheme for shortening the period of centralized medical observation in isolation (10+7 plan)” and the “Important notes on self-health monitoring after completion of medical observation”, which can be found on the Centre’s Special Webpage Against Epidemics – Prevention Guidelines – Medical Observation (https://www.ssm.gov.mo/apps1/PreventCOVID-19/ch.aspx#clg17668).

The length of medical observation for persons with travel and residence history to specified areas of the Mainland China will also be adjusted accordingly; specific requirements will be stated in the corresponding announcements.