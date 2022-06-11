Press Release: Situational Report (03rd to 07th June, 2022) on COVID-19 in Samoa

SAMOA, June 11 - The Ministry of Health confirmed 263 positive cases from 03rd of June to 07th of June 2022. Of these, 255 are community cases and 8 are cases detected at the border. The total number of confirmed cumulative positive cases both in the community and at the border is 14,187. There are eight (8) patients currently in managed isolation and none at the Intensive Care Unit at Moto’otua hospital.

COVID-19 related Deaths

Sadly, one (1) new COVID-19 related death was recorded in this reporting period, taking the total number of deaths to 28. The deceased is an 88-year old elderly female with no diagnosed comorbidities and was unvaccinated. Our prayers and condolences go out to the families for their loss.

The public is reminded to remain vigilant, wear facial masks, comply with social distancing, stay home and isolate if unwell, and maintain good personal hygiene at all times. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. COVID-19 vaccinations continue at all hospitals in the country. The safety of our families and loved one is everyone’s responsibility.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time June 03rd to 2:00pm June 07th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/) or contact the phone number (6008440) for more information.