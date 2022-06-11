HCM City to host data summit

VIETNAM, June 11 -

At a press briefing held to introduce the first Vietnam Data Summit in HCM City on June 10. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The role of data in digital transformation, data trends in the world, critical path to turning data into business value, data for small and medium-sized businesses, building a data processing team for businesses, and case studies from businesses that have successfully exploited their data pool are among topics that will be discussed at the first Vietnam Data Summit.

To be held in HCM City on June 24, the summit will have a ‘Data Room’ where experts will provide SMEs and individuals with free consultancy on building a data culture, how to utilise data to drive digital transformation, data processing, and human resource development.

"Amid the trend of developing smart cities and digital government, businesses and society, data is an indispensable resource," Phí Anh Tuấn, deputy chairman of the HCM City Computer Association (HCA), said.

"Many businesses own data sources but do not exploit them effectively," he said.

According to Trương Bá Toàn, country general manager of Western Digital Việt Nam, among the five most important factors in digital transformation are data and analytics. If businesses can take advantage and handle the existing data well, they can turn the data into added value over time and gain positive results in their businesses.

Vũ Anh Tuấn, HCA’s general secretary, said the summit was expected to become a major annual forum providing the latest data trends.

Organised by HCA and Western Digital Việt Nam, the summit will be held at the Caravelle Saigon Hotel and is expected to attract 400 delegates from a range of fields. — VNS