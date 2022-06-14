Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th, Launches Campaign Video: "Defending Our Democracy"
Jeanne Hendricks, Democrat for U.S. Congress, nails the hero landing in her new campaign video: "Defending Our Democracy"
I believe the number one issue in 2022 is defending our Democracy.”SAINT CLOUD, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jeanne Hendricks for U.S. Congress campaign in Minnesota's 6th District announces the launch of Jeanne Hendricks first campaign video in her campaign to defeat National Republican Congressional Committee Chair and GOP U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer. The new campaign video is titled "Defending Our Democracy".
Jeanne Hendricks is the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party endorsed Democratic candidate for U.S. Congress in Minnesota's 6th.
Jeanne Hendricks said, in regard to her campaign video launch and her campaign for Minnesota's 6th, "I believe the number one issue in 2022 is defending our Democracy. I’ll defend our Democracy and U.S. Constitution from enemies foreign or domestic."
Jeanne Hendricks continued saying, "I’ll fight for Minnesotan family values, quality health care, jobs that pay a living wage, affordable homes for every Minnesotan in an environment with clean air and water in the land of 10,000 lakes. Climate change is real and protecting our environment must be a priority. Families need to have affordable health care and that is why we must fix the affordable care act and lower prescription drug prices. Our workers deserve a living wage. I will partner with Labor Unions, local small businesses and community leaders to make this a reality. I will fight to codify Roe v. Wade into law, and we will ensure that a woman’s right to make healthcare decisions about her own body is upheld no matter what."
Jeanne Hendricks newly launched campaign video can be viewed on Twitter @hendricks2022 and Facebook @hendricks2022 as well as on her new website at: www.hendricks2022.com
Jeanne Hendricks is a nurse anesthetist, Mom and community activist who makes decisions every day based on facts and science. She has spent the last 28 years raising a family and providing health care as a nurse anesthetist to Minnesota’s senior citizens, workers, Black, brown and Indigenous people, women and children. Her parents, Joyce and Lloyd, instilled in Jeanne a strong work ethic, the importance of participation in church and school activities, service to community and being kind, and truthful to family and friends.
