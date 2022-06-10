Senate Resolution 309 Printer's Number 1735
PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1735
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
309
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, BROWNE, MARTIN,
SCAVELLO, COSTA, KANE, BARTOLOTTA, GORDNER, FONTANA AND
MENSCH, JUNE 10, 2022
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 10, 2022
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the career and achievements of Villanova University
Men's Basketball Coach Jerold Taylor "Jay" Wright, Jr.
WHEREAS, Jerold Taylor "Jay" Wright, Jr., the William B.
Finneran-endowed head men's basketball coach at Villanova
University, retired on April 20, 2022, after completing
outstanding service to Villanova University since 2001; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Wright attended Council Rock High School in
Newtown, Bucks County, and graduated from Bucknell University in
1983; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Wright has served 28 seasons as a head coach,
including seven seasons at Hofstra University, from 1994 through
2001, and the last 21 seasons at Villanova University; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Wright was named a six-time Big East Coach of
the Year; and
WHEREAS, In January 2020, Mr. Wright was named the Associated
Press men's college basketball Coach of the Decade; and
WHEREAS, As the Villanova Wildcats head coach, he held a
