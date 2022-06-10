Senate Resolution 309 Printer's Number 1735

PENNSYLVANIA, June 10 - PRINTER'S NO. 1735

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

309

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, CAPPELLETTI, HUGHES, BROWNE, MARTIN,

SCAVELLO, COSTA, KANE, BARTOLOTTA, GORDNER, FONTANA AND

MENSCH, JUNE 10, 2022

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, JUNE 10, 2022

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the career and achievements of Villanova University

Men's Basketball Coach Jerold Taylor "Jay" Wright, Jr.

WHEREAS, Jerold Taylor "Jay" Wright, Jr., the William B.

Finneran-endowed head men's basketball coach at Villanova

University, retired on April 20, 2022, after completing

outstanding service to Villanova University since 2001; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Wright attended Council Rock High School in

Newtown, Bucks County, and graduated from Bucknell University in

1983; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Wright has served 28 seasons as a head coach,

including seven seasons at Hofstra University, from 1994 through

2001, and the last 21 seasons at Villanova University; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Wright was named a six-time Big East Coach of

the Year; and

WHEREAS, In January 2020, Mr. Wright was named the Associated

Press men's college basketball Coach of the Decade; and

WHEREAS, As the Villanova Wildcats head coach, he held a

