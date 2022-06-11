“Realtors For Luxury Homes” Announces New Writing Service for Luxury Property Real Estate Agents
The Multi-Million-Dollar Luxury Home Market is surging forward with heavy activity all across the entire United States and is not showing signs of slowing down any time soon.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allison Sledge and Herb Schwarz have a proven track record of running a very successful Company and have now branched out and expanded their Press Release Writing, Publishing, and Distribution Services exclusively for Real Estate Agents who sell Luxury Homes.
Allison Sledge is the Founder, CEO, and Writer, as well as Executive Editor, and Herb Schwarz is the President of the Company and the Assistant Writer and Editor. Together they are an Award-Winning dynamic duo and they want to focus exclusively on the Luxury Home Market and the Realtors who want to have unprecedented exposure for their Luxury Home Listings.
Allison says, “There are many new opportunities for Luxury Real Estate Agents that most haven't yet tapped into. It is imperative for them to distinguish themselves from other agents in this highly competitive market. The most important aspect is that the agent connects their listings with qualified, affluent, interested buyers. What I do is interview the agent and write their story along with the story of their Luxury Property that is for sale, because the potential buyers want to imagine themselves living in the home, and there is no better way to convey that feeling than through storytelling.”
Herb concurs. “Rich people enjoy spending their money on elegant homes and are constantly looking at Luxury Homes across the country. However, there are very few and very limited websites online where they can view these homes, so we bring the Luxury Homes to them, per se, because we publish their story on thousands of Corporate websites where they can see the story and the beauty of the house, and many of them have more than enough money to purchase multi-million-dollar homes.”
Every house has its own story and selling an exclusive Luxury Property is a challenge. You must be able to reach far and wide to find the special buyer that resonates with the location, the lifestyle, and the distinctive features that are the story... this is what “Realtors for Luxury Homes” does for its clients and for their exclusive properties.
“Would you market a Luxury Home the same way as you would a two-bedroom condo?” Allison queries, “Of course not. We know that a Luxury Property needs much more than that, and by understanding the psychology of the high-end buyers, our experience provides our clients with extraordinary Writing and Distribution Services and their Press Releases are published all across the country and around the world, as well as on all of the major Television and Radio Stations, Newspapers, Blogs and Magazines in the State in which they reside. Our services cover everything locally, regionally, nationally, and internationally with just one Press Release per listing.”
Herb says, “Our blend of creativity and marketing techniques elevate and separate our clients and their one-of-a-kind Luxury Property from the competition and our Public Relations company matches the quality of the properties that our clients are selling. Moreover, we specialize in raising the bar for Luxury Real Estate Marketing as we provide a platform for their stories to be read and their properties to be seen worldwide.”
The multi-million-dollar Luxury Home Market is surging forward with heavy activity across the United States and will not be slowing down any time soon, therefore, it is compulsory for elite Luxury Home Real Estate Agents to get their name out there so that potential buyers can get to know who they are and the type of elegant homes they sell.
One of the key factors in marketing a Luxury Home means spending time and money in the right ways. One of the most important things is to hire a Professional Writer who takes the time to write a persuasive description of the Luxury Property, which is what Allison Sledge does best. Then, she publishes your story on recognized Corporate news websites where each Company make billions of dollars in profits. Having the right story and visuals creates a brand for yourself and your Luxury Property Listing ~ an identity that is unique. This will help a home stand out and attract buyers. Remember to consider the buyer you are trying to reach and the demographics of the publications’ readership.
To attract the right buyer, it’s worth investing in a specialized marketing service and “Realtors for Luxury Homes” is committed to excellent Writing, Editing, Publishing, and Distribution to world-class companies, and so much more.
The Press Release also includes Real Estate Distribution, Social Media Distribution, Banking and Investment Distribution, and publication in Newspapers throughout the U.S. Everything is digital so the Press Releases are all online and because it is published on thousands of news sites, it gives you tremendous credibility and the SEO benefits are priceless.
Herb says, “We want our clients to enjoy the benefits of global exposure, prestige advertising, and strategic brand marketing with a talented team of professionals dedicated to your success.”
Says Allison, “Writing is my passion and I love interviewing my clients and telling their stories. Herb and I were very successful with our Press Release services while writing for Real Estate Agents who earned their Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certifications from the NAR and now we want to extend that success to realtors who specialize in the Luxury Home Market. We are excited to expand our business into this breathtaking arena and we look forward to working with those who are equally thrilled to be able to sell Luxury Homes. When people are looking for an extraordinary house, we want to make sure that our client's Luxury Properties are visible to them whenever they are searching, from anywhere in the country and from anywhere around the world."
