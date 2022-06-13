IBCIG is bullish on Binance Coin; invests 100% portfolio in BNB
Based in Malaysia, IBCIG has built a strong crypto community online and provides a detailed analysis of trends in the Crypto world.MALAYSIA, June 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBCIG, a well-known crypto trader and influencer from Malaysia, has invested 100% of his portfolio in Binance Coin and remains optimistic about the growth of the most significant player in the 2.6 trillion-dollar crypto industry.
Starting as a crypto exchange in 2017, Binance has become an ecosystem that includes Binance USD, Bitcoin BEP2, the Trust Wallet and its TWT token, a Token Launchpad, and much more – a critical distinguishing factor is its ability to hold multiple crypto exchanges and currencies.
IBCIG has been recognized for its ability to provide accurate and detailed analysis of ongoing crypto trends, and he seems to be betting big on Binance. Talking about cryptocurrency and his faith in BNB, he said, “I’ve been accumulating BNB coin since 2017 when the price below $20 now BNB reached $300. Investing in Cryptocurrency can be volatile, but it is equally rewarding. Anyone investing in crypto should first understand the industry and the risk involved,”
Binance Coin, since its launch, has grown steadily, reaching an all-time high of over $690 on May 10. There are several predictions of BNB surpassing the $1000 owing to high demand from buyers. It has become one of the most attractive cryptocurrencies in the market today, with a 1000% price increase in 2021.
Interestingly, the maximum supply for BNB is capped at 170,532,785. However, BNB has entered its 15th coin “burn” where the token is permanently removed from circulation to slow inflation rates.
The future looks promising as it gains acceptance by an increasing number of merchants. The Binance Smart Chain, with low gas fees compared to the Ethereum blockchain, is an alternative outlet for DeFi project developments.
