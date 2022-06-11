Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,731 in the last 365 days.

Announcing the 2022 WriterCon Scholarship for Aspiring Writers

WriterCon has a history of equipping authors for publishing success.

WriterCon is coming soon! Save-the-date!

Winner Will Receive a Complimentary Registration to This Year's Conference

We have a long history of helping writers obtain the knowledge they need to achieve their dreams. Many successful writers, like Betsey Kulakowski and RJ Johnson, got their start at WriterCon.”
— William Bernhardt
OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author (and WriterCon presenter) Mary Coley has generously volunteered to sponsor a WriterCon scholarship! If you're over 50, aspiring to write or be self-published, send a 250-500-word writing sample explaining why you write and want to attend WriterCon. Send your samples to willbern@gmail.com. She's made a five-year commitment to offer this scholarship annually!

William Bernhardt noted, "We have a long history of helping writers obtain the knowledge they need to achieve their dreams. Many successful writers, like Betsey Kulakowski and RJ Johnson, got their start at WriterCon. Many people have more time for reading and writing now than they did before COVID hit. I wanted to make sure our writers got the support they need to get their work published and advance their careers."

Bernhardt, a Midwest City resident, is the nationally bestselling author of more than fifty books. He hosted his first writers conference in 2007. Bernhardt gave many Oklahoma writers their start, including bestselling fantasy author P.C. Cast, humorist Barry Friedman, and poet Bill McCloud.

WriterCon (September 2-5) will feature presentations from over sixty authors, agents, publishers, marketers, distributors, and other book industry professionals. In addition, WriterCon will offer attendees a chance to pitch to agents and publishers and to enter writing contests. It will be hosted at the beautiful Renaissance Waterford in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

For interviews or questions, contact William Bernhardt, 405-203-8641, or willbern@gmail.com. For more information about WriterCon 2022, visit www.writercon.com.

Sharon Jenkins
The Master Communicator's Writing Services
+1 281-736-0382
email us here

You just read:

Announcing the 2022 WriterCon Scholarship for Aspiring Writers

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.