Announcing the 2022 WriterCon Scholarship for Aspiring Writers

We have a long history of helping writers obtain the knowledge they need to achieve their dreams. Many successful writers, like Betsey Kulakowski and RJ Johnson, got their start at WriterCon.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author (and WriterCon presenter) Mary Coley has generously volunteered to sponsor a WriterCon scholarship! If you're over 50, aspiring to write or be self-published, send a 250-500-word writing sample explaining why you write and want to attend WriterCon. Send your samples to willbern@gmail.com. She's made a five-year commitment to offer this scholarship annually!
— William Bernhardt
William Bernhardt noted, "We have a long history of helping writers obtain the knowledge they need to achieve their dreams. Many successful writers, like Betsey Kulakowski and RJ Johnson, got their start at WriterCon. Many people have more time for reading and writing now than they did before COVID hit. I wanted to make sure our writers got the support they need to get their work published and advance their careers."
Bernhardt, a Midwest City resident, is the nationally bestselling author of more than fifty books. He hosted his first writers conference in 2007. Bernhardt gave many Oklahoma writers their start, including bestselling fantasy author P.C. Cast, humorist Barry Friedman, and poet Bill McCloud.
WriterCon (September 2-5) will feature presentations from over sixty authors, agents, publishers, marketers, distributors, and other book industry professionals. In addition, WriterCon will offer attendees a chance to pitch to agents and publishers and to enter writing contests. It will be hosted at the beautiful Renaissance Waterford in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
For interviews or questions, contact William Bernhardt, 405-203-8641, or willbern@gmail.com. For more information about WriterCon 2022, visit www.writercon.com.
