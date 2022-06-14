Zak & Susan Becker, Founders of Indie Music Platform SOUND KHARMA®, Examine Low Profits for Indie Music Artists on Tour

SOUND KHARMA Zak & Susan Becker

What's startling about musicians on tour these days is that they can't make much money, and they can even lose money altogether.” — Zak & Susan Becker

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It turns out that the decision to perform at concerts can be difficult for many musicians, if not all. Playing at a festival can include a lot more than just a concert for up-and-coming artists, and the prices don't always match up. What's startling about musicians on tour these days is that they can't make much money, and they can even lose money altogether.

Because they are free to truly 'create,' indie artists are among the most creative musicians on the planet. That, however, can come at a price, literally. They are obliged to absorb all touring expenditures individually without the support of large advertising machines, which reduces or eliminates earnings, making it difficult to make a living doing what they love.

Several years ago, artists would load their gear into a van and drive across the country, playing small club shows to expand their fan base. That might not be the greatest option anymore. Has touring's goal shifted in recent years? Nothing will ever be able to match the connection that can be created between a live audience and an artist. We do, however, live in a "do-it-yourself" environment these days. Talented musicians like Mark Remmington (@sofanaut1) from rural England, as well as many other independent artists, can now write, record, produce and distribute their own music from the comfort of their own bedroom or home studio. His song "Radio Escape," which can be found on SOUND KHARMA® "Fastracks" ep 48 (https://soundkharma.com/this-weeks-5-best-new-indie-songs-fastracks-48/), is a self-penned song about independent artists' challenges. He told SOUND KHARMA, "As an independent artist, you kind of sell every aspect of yourself in an effort to grab attention, to generate an audience, and the whole thing is a rabbit hole unto itself, that is very, very easy to lose yourself in, when all you really ever wanted to do was, make some cool sounds and share them, to have fun, maybe take a little control over where your life is headed, but at what cost." (https://soundkharma.com/mark-remmington-radio-esc/).

Indie artists and fans develop a community that inspires, encourages, and supports one another. In today's musical world, it's critical to pursue all possible options for garnering exposure (ie Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, etc). Each of these methods can help you build a fan base or "go viral" for a fraction of the cost. They're all available for free.

If an artist is fortunate enough to be chosen as the opening act for a major act, they are frequently only seen by a small portion of the audience, limiting their exposure to new fans. According to Mark, "All you really want to do is create music that you love, in the hope that it may inspire others too; so you want to get played on the radio, and when that proves to be limiting, you turn to social media and then next thing you know you're parading your entire life around and uploading it from your phone, in the vain effort to provide 'regular meaningful content that will engage your audience'."

A limited number of artists can be featured on a daily rotation on the radio. Most radio playlists in the United States are determined by a small group of corporate programmers wanting to play well-known, "well-tested" tunes. Music enthusiasts and musicians alike can no longer rely on the radio playing to find new music. The live music landscape is changing, as well. If an indie artist can afford it, he or she should do it. They are still valuable. Live venues, on the other hand, can no longer be the primary source of fan growth, especially in light of COVID limits. In 2022, it will be more important than ever to cast a wider promotional net.

Indie artists and fans must work together to succeed. There is enough space for everyone. SOUND KHARMA® believes "All music should be heard".