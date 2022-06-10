Submit Release
Statement from HHS Secretary Becerra on the CDC Decision to Rescind the Order Requiring Pre-Departure COVID-19 Testing Prior to Flight to the U.S.

Today, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra issued the following statement after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that – based on science and available data – pre-departure COVID-19 testing for U.S.-bound air travelers will no longer be required, starting this Sunday.  

“This step is possible because of the progress we’ve made in our fight against COVID-19.  Right now, we have life-saving vaccines and widely available treatments – effective against prevalent variants – preventing serious illness and death. The CDC continues to recommend COVID-19 testing prior to air travel of any kind and will not hesitate to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement, if needed later. Ensuring the safety and well-being of Americans is a top priority.” 

