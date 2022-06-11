FORMER WEST HARRISON SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS

June 10, 2022

LOGAN, Iowa - On April 22, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between West Harrison School Teacher Benjamin J. Work and a minor student. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, initiated an investigation into the allegation.

Mr. Work was placed on administrative leave by the West Harrison School District on April 22, 2022.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified six minor students that Mr. Work had reportedly had inappropriate contact with between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.

On June 3, 2022, Mr. Work resigned from the West Harrison Community School District.

On June 10, 2022, Benjamin Work was arrested at his residence without incident. Mr. Work was transported and booked into the Harrison County Correctional Facility. Mr. Work has been charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee (Class D Felony), five counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor (Serious Misdemeanor) and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

PHOTO: Ben Work

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.