Submit Release
News Search

There were 706 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,002 in the last 365 days.

FORMER WEST HARRISON SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS

June 10, 2022 

LOGAN, Iowa - On April 22, 2022, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible inappropriate relationship between West Harrison School Teacher Benjamin J. Work and a minor student.  The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, initiated an investigation into the allegation.  

Mr. Work was placed on administrative leave by the West Harrison School District on April 22, 2022.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified six minor students that Mr. Work had reportedly had inappropriate contact with between the fall of 2021 and spring of 2022.        

On June 3, 2022, Mr. Work resigned from the West Harrison Community School District.

On June 10, 2022, Benjamin Work was arrested at his residence without incident.  Mr. Work was transported and booked into the Harrison County Correctional Facility.  Mr. Work has been charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation by a School Employee (Class D Felony), five counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor (Serious Misdemeanor) and two counts of Indecent Contact with a Child (Aggravated Misdemeanor).

PHOTO: Ben Work

Photo of Ben Work

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.   

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

You just read:

FORMER WEST HARRISON SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED FOR INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT WITH STUDENTS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.