I-95 Lane, Ramp Restrictions Next Week for Construction Between the Cottman Avenue and Girard Avenue Interchanges

06/10/2022

King of Prussia, PA – Travel restrictions are planned next week on Interstate 95 between the Cottman Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges in Philadelphia for construction activities, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the right lane will be closed on northbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange for highway lighting maintenance;

Monday, June 13, and Tuesday, June 14, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the northbound I-95 exit at Girard Avenue will be closed for highway lighting maintenance. Traffic will be detoured to the Allegheny Avenue exit;

Wednesday, June 15, from 7:00 PM to 11:00 PM, the right lane will be closed on southbound I-95 between the Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue interchanges for overhead sign work;

Wednesday, June 15, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, three lanes will be closed and a full stoppage of up to 15 minutes will occur on southbound I-95 at the Girard Avenue Interchange for overhead sign work;

Wednesday, June 15, from 11:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, the southbound I-95 on-ramp from Aramingo Avenue at the Girard Avenue Interchange will be closed for overhead sign work. Traffic will be detoured southbound on Aramingo Avenue, south on Delaware Avenue, west on Callowhill Street, south on 2 nd Street, then east on Market Street to the I-95 on-ramp;

Thursday, June 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, alternating double lane closures will be in place on southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges for the installation of pavement markings; and

Thursday, June 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning, two lanes will be closed on southbound I-95 between the Cottman Avenue and Bridge Street interchanges for bridge beam setting.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work zones because delays are expected. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

The lighting and sign work are part of the $312 million Section GR4 project to reconstruct southbound I-95 between the Allegheny Avenue and Girard Avenue interchanges and the southbound ramps at Girard Avenue. Construction of ground level improvements at the interchange will continue through Fall 2022.

The bridge beam setting is part of the ongoing $79.7 million contract to reconstruct I-95 at the northern end of the Bridge Street Interchange, where work is currently underway on the southbound side through the end of the year.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

