June 10, 2022

Nadia Marji CMP®, Chief of Public Affairs

(785) 338-3036

nadia.marji@ks.gov

Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission to Meet on June 23

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – The Kansas Wildlife and Parks Commission will a conduct a scheduled public meeting on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds, Flory Meeting Hall, 2120 B Harper Street, in Lawrence. The public is welcome and encouraged to join Commissioners and Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) staff either in person or virtually via Zoom. For virtual participation instructions, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Instructions-to-Participate-in-Virtual-Meeting. To watch live video/audio stream of the meeting, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWPT-Info/Commission/Watch-Meetings-Here.

Commissioners will meet from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for a brief informational session with Kansas guides and outfitters. While public comment will not be permitted during the informational session, constituents may listen/watch either in person or virtually via Zoom.

Commissioners will call to order a public meeting at 1 p.m. General public comment on items not listed on the agenda will be permitted shortly thereafter and again at 6:30 p.m.

KDWP Secretary Brad Loveless will provide an agency and state fiscal status update, followed by a 2022 legislative update from Dan Riley, chief legal counsel for KDWP.

Additional items to be discussed by Commissioners during the June 23 meeting include:

General Discussion (items not being voted on)

Turkey regulations

Lesser Prairie-Chicken status update

2020 KDWP licensed angler survey results

One-year update on bald eagle telemetry study

2022 Kansas Wildlife Conservation Award

Clinton State Park

Workshop Session (items that may be voted on at a future date)

Commercial harvest of mussels

Fishing ­– Special length and creel limits for 2023; possession requirements; hook requirements for artificial lures and fishing lines; commercial bait permit exemptions; updates to Kansas’ prohibited and aquatic nuisance species lists; and, trout water updates.

Furbearer regulations ­– Use of laser sights, and otter bag limits.

Commissioners will then recess at 5 p.m. and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. to continue the Workshop Session

Sandhill crane permit purchasing guidelines, and 2022-2023 webless migratory game bird bag limits and season dates.

Refuge area changes for Cherokee Lowlands Wildlife Area, and adding all KDWP-managed properties where hunting activity takes place to KDWP’s electronic check-in system

Proposed dates and bag limits for 2022-2023 deer seasons on Fort Riley

Kansas’ big game permit application process

During the Public Hearing portion of the meeting, commissioners will vote on the following items:

Kansas deer management units

Cabin fees at Cheney State Park, and the Kansas State Fair

To view the June 23 meeting agenda and briefing book, visit https://ksoutdoors.com/KDWP-Info/Commission/Meeting-Schedule/January-13-2022.

An interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

The next KDWP Commission meeting is scheduled for Thursday, August 4, 2022, at the Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson.

