Governor asks permission to grant a pardon

Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday asked the Supreme Court to allow him to pardon Julie Ruehle, who Newsom says was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and taking a vehicle without consent in 1999.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.