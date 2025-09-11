Legislature Approves 2026 Lawyer License Fees, Restrictions on Future Bar Exams

(Subscription required) California lawmakers on Wednesday passed a 2026 lawyer licensing bill that will not raise fees but will require the state bar to use a national bar exam, and not a multiple-choice test written by a private vendor, at least until 2027.

