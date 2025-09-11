Probation Properly Revoked Based in Part on Unsworn Statements by Minors—Ninth Circuit

Unsworn out-of-court allegations by a man’s teenage step-children were properly admitted at a probation-revocation/resentencing hearing, the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals concluded yesterday, rebuffing the contention that the right to confront witnesses was wrongfully denied.

