2022 Rendezvous Registration Open

The 2022 Idaho Master Naturalist Rendezvous will be held this September 15-18 in Sandpoint Idaho. This will be our 4th Rendezvous. It is a special time to connect with Idaho Master Naturalists around the state, see a new place, meet new people, and get education hours! The Pend Oreille Chapter of the Idaho Master Naturalist Program has planned an exciting itinerary! Can't wait to see you all there! Please read the information about the Rendezvous. To register, fill out the form provided. Have questions? Send them to Sara at sara.focht@idfg. idaho.gov